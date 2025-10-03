Iveco improves user experience at the wheel

Which is IVECO’s largest selling construction and off-road truck model in the Middle East? Please describe the model and explain why it is popular.

In general and due to the wide line up offered, IVECO is able to cover all the main several segment existing in the region from mining and quarry, to construction, contracting companies, logistics and transport, municipality and tenders. The S-Way is an on-highway truck – the ideal business solution for fleet owners and the perfect travel companion for drivers. Thanks to its new design, it is able to achieve superior aerodynamic performance, which results in outstanding fuel efficiency and notable cost savings. The T-Way, meanwhile, is equipped to take on the toughest missions in extreme conditions. It features state-of-the-art technological solutions that maximise productivity, payload capacity, safety, and driver comfort.

Please describe the after-sales, service and parts back-up for IVECO in the Middle East region.

Product quality is obviously the key factor. But we want IVECO drivers to feel they are always protected by a trusted partner, especially across vast and demanding regions. With its integrated service and parts system, IVECO is a working man’s best friend.

Workshop: well-equipped and run by highly qualified staff, they are available for IVECO customers for maintenance, repairs and spare parts.

We are proud to say that our after sales service is reaching a very high level. Our customers can be sure to be followed by teams with high professionalism and our improved warranty conditions on Heavy Trucks. Fundamental to this expansion are 3 main pillars of support for customers: Premises, Processes and People.

What telematics offerings do you provide with your off-road trucks in the region? Please describe them and mention how they improve the user experience and help customers’ bottom lines.

We are working to extend digitalisation in our region, especially in the Middle East where implementation of telematics platform is our top priority enabling our customers to operate efficiently and profitably, enhancing driver’s life on board.

The new IVECO heavy range can leverage on a top-notch set of services designed to maximise vehicle’s uptime by reducing unplanned stops through Predictive Diagnostics and Maintenance, preventing and timely intervening on vehicle anomaly before it turns into a failure. Uptime is also supported by vehicle performances monitoring, fuel efficiency control and remote diagnostics, ensuring business always keeps running in safe conditions.