SentinelOne achieves resilience, compliance and efficiency at scale

How is SentinelOne bringing AI-native cybersecurity to life across enterprises and government entities in the Middle East?

At SentinelOne, we are leading the evolution of AI-native cybersecurity in the region, empowering enterprises and government entities to secure their digital transformation with intelligence, speed, and trust. Our Singularity Platform delivers unified visibility, real-time protection, and autonomous response across endpoints, cloud, identity, and data. AI is embedded across every layer of defense, enabling organisations to detect, respond, and recover at machine speed.

This approach transforms cybersecurity from a reactive function into an intelligent, proactive capability that drives operational resilience and business confidence.

In today’s evolving threat landscape, how is SentinelOne helping organisations move from reactive defense to proactive, autonomous security operations?

With innovations such as Purple AI, AI-SIEM, Hyperautomation, and runtime AI security, we transform the operations of SOCs. Purple AI acts as an intelligent AI analyst that helps teams investigate, correlate, and respond faster. AI-SIEM and Hyperautomation remove silos, enabling seamless threat detection and faster remediation while allowing teams to focus on strategic priorities instead of manual tasks. Runtime AI security protects by managing the secure adoption of generative and agentic AI across organisations.

What are SentinelOne’s key expectations from GITEX GLOBAL 2025, and how are partnerships helping reinforce your role as a key player in the region’s cybersecurity landscape?

At GITEX 2025, under our theme ‘Securing the Future with AI-Powered Cyber Defense,’ we will demonstrate ways in which enterprises can achieve resilience, compliance, and efficiency at scale.

Our focus is on thought leadership and collaboration, bringing together our ecosystem of global and regional partners to showcase the power of AI-native security.

Together with QGroup, we are demonstrating how innovation, trust, and sovereignty can coexist in a unified security architecture. QGroup showcases on-premises resilience tailored for government and critical infrastructure.