Ajman Police, Louis Vuitton partner up to combat fakes

Collaboration to strengthen the enforcement of trademark protection laws in the UAE
Ajman: Ajman Police have held talks with luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to strengthen cooperation in protecting intellectual property and combating counterfeit products.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, welcomed the Louis Vuitton delegation at the police headquarters. The meeting was attended by Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence, and Colonel Saeed Khalifa Al Ketbi, Deputy Director of Comprehensive Police Centers.
The delegation included Valérie Sonnier, Global Director of Intellectual Property Protection and Criminal Disputes for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; Cyril Chantoloup, Louis Vuitton UAE Director; Malik Hanouf, Senior Director of Intellectual Property Protection for the Middle East and Africa; and Rima Al Ashqar, Director of Intellectual Property Protection for the Middle East and Africa.
During the meeting, Major General Al Nuaimi highlighted Ajman Police’s commitment to supporting international efforts to protect intellectual property and promoting a safe and sustainable business environment.
The Louis Vuitton team commended the police’s ongoing efforts to safeguard intellectual property rights and curb the sale of counterfeit goods. They stressed that collaboration between the two sides will help strengthen the enforcement of trademark protection laws in the UAE, particularly in Ajman.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox