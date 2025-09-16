GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Louis Vuitton opens second store at Dubai International Airport

New outlet opened on September 4, marks brand’s second store at Dubai Duty Free

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Louis Vuitton opens second store at Dubai International Airport

Dubai: Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has expanded its presence at Dubai International Airport with the opening of a new store in Concourse A, Terminal 3, within Dubai Duty Free.

The new outlet, which opened on September 4, 2025, marks the brand’s second store at Dubai Duty Free. Louis Vuitton had first entered the airport retail space in 2021, underscoring the importance of Dubai as a hub for international luxury shoppers.

Located in Zone 5 of Concourse A, the store sits at the landing of the elevators leading to the boarding gates. It features two entrances: one leading to the women’s and travel sections, and another providing direct access to the men’s collections.

The store design reflects the brand’s heritage while offering an expanded product range, including: Ready-to-wear collections, leather goods, shoes, and accessories.

The façade incorporates two overlapping mesh layers arranged to form the iconic LV flower motif, while the interior is designed to create an immersive shopping experience for travellers.

The expansion highlights Louis Vuitton’s strategy to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East, particularly in Dubai, one of the world’s busiest travel and retail destinations.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai Duty FreeDubai Airport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Officials at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Two Indian groups win $1m each in Dubai Duty Free draw

2m read
Deepika Padukone (Photo/instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone turns judge for Louis Vuitton prize

2m read
Indian expat in Dubai wins $1million DDF jackpot

Indian expat in Dubai wins $1million DDF jackpot

1m read
Louis Vuitton lipsticks

Louis Vuitton’s beauty debut has fans seeing red

3m read