Louis Vuitton opens second store at Dubai International Airport

New outlet opened on September 4, marks brand’s second store at Dubai Duty Free
Dubai: Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has expanded its presence at Dubai International Airport with the opening of a new store in Concourse A, Terminal 3, within Dubai Duty Free.
The new outlet, which opened on September 4, 2025, marks the brand’s second store at Dubai Duty Free. Louis Vuitton had first entered the airport retail space in 2021, underscoring the importance of Dubai as a hub for international luxury shoppers.
Located in Zone 5 of Concourse A, the store sits at the landing of the elevators leading to the boarding gates. It features two entrances: one leading to the women’s and travel sections, and another providing direct access to the men’s collections.
The store design reflects the brand’s heritage while offering an expanded product range, including: Ready-to-wear collections, leather goods, shoes, and accessories.
The façade incorporates two overlapping mesh layers arranged to form the iconic LV flower motif, while the interior is designed to create an immersive shopping experience for travellers.
The expansion highlights Louis Vuitton’s strategy to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East, particularly in Dubai, one of the world’s busiest travel and retail destinations.
