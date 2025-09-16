Louis Vuitton opens second store at Dubai International Airport

Located in Zone 5 of Concourse A, the store sits at the landing of the elevators leading to the boarding gates. It features two entrances: one leading to the women’s and travel sections, and another providing direct access to the men’s collections.

The new outlet, which opened on September 4, 2025, marks the brand’s second store at Dubai Duty Free. Louis Vuitton had first entered the airport retail space in 2021, underscoring the importance of Dubai as a hub for international luxury shoppers.

The expansion highlights Louis Vuitton’s strategy to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East, particularly in Dubai, one of the world’s busiest travel and retail destinations.

The façade incorporates two overlapping mesh layers arranged to form the iconic LV flower motif, while the interior is designed to create an immersive shopping experience for travellers.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.