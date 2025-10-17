GOLD/FOREX
Spotted: Beyonce, Jay Z in Qatar

The power couple is known to be respectful of different cultures

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have been spotted in Qatar!

In photos shared by the Instagram page of the National Museum of Qatar on Oct 16, the American rapper and businessman is seen dressed in a black suit with a white T and his signature dreadlocks. The museum captioned the carousal of images it shared as: “We’re happy to welcome Jay-Z to the National Museum of Qatar, where we shared the story of our nation’s rich heritage.”

He is seen in these pictures touring the museum, looking at the exhibits and admiring them.

Meanwhile, fan accounts, including @hova_bey.carter, posted images of Queen Bey in a black abaya. Virgin Radio Montreal confirmed the sighting.

“Bey was seen wearing an abaya at the YSL store in Doha, and despite the cultural attire, and strong privacy laws within the Arab country — Beyonce was still spotted by fans,” it reported.

Beyonce and Jay-Z wed in 2008. They have three children together: Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

Beyoncé is one of the best-selling music artists of all time – her most recent album was Cowboy Carter, which won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

