See 8,000-year-old artefacts at Al Ain Museum this month

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announced on October 16 the reopening of Al Ain Museum, which will welcome visitors starting 24 October, following a comprehensive redevelopment that expanded the museum area to more than 8,000 square metres, while preserving the original building as an integral element of the new architectural narrative.
Established in 1969 by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, the museum is the first of its kind in the UAE and the primary reference for the archaeology and rich cultural history of the Al Ain region.
Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said that Al Ain Museum holds a unique place in our collective memory. “Through it, we honour the vision and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, who believed in the importance of preserving our past, drawing inspiration from it in our present, and encouraging future generations to carry this legacy forward.”
He added that the museum’s reopening marks a pivotal milestone in the Department’s ongoing efforts to preserve the nation’s cultural heritage and share it with the world.
He noted that through its valuable collections and his team's commitment to offering a renewed visitor experience, the museum will connect diverse audiences with the deep historical roots of the Al Ain region and its integral role in shaping national identity.
The museum’s collection and narrative highlight the history of human presence in the Al Ain region, featuring artefacts dating back more than 8,000 years, along with a range of tangible cultural objects that shed light on the customs and practices of its inhabitants. It also includes exhibitions exploring the region’s rich cultural heritage up to the present day.
Omar Salem Al Kaabi, Director of Al Ain Museum, said the museum serves as a gateway to understanding the cultural and archaeological significance of the entire Al Ain area. It offers visitors essential historical and interpretive context that brings to life the UNESCO World Heritage Cultural Sites in Al Ain, while providing a clear perspective on the outstanding universal value of the surrounding historical locations and their contribution to enriching our collective understanding of human history.
He added that the museum’s vision is to be the starting point of a broader journey — one that inspires visitors to explore Al Ain’s historic buildings, oases, ancient tombs, and architectural landmarks with a deeper appreciation of their enduring significance in human history and local heritage.
Al Ain Museum also includes newly discovered archaeological sites uncovered during redevelopment works. These were meticulously excavated and carefully preserved to become a central feature of the visitor experience.
Among the museum’s key narratives is the evolution of the falaj irrigation system, one of the greatest technological and cultural innovations in the region’s history. This system enabled sustainable agriculture, supported the development of stable communities in Al Ain, and paved the way for its emergence as a vital cultural hub in the heart of the desert.
The story of the “Eastern Fort”
The museum houses Sultan Fort, also known as the Eastern Fort, located on the eastern edge of the Al Ain Oasis. It once stood at the heart of the old village, or Harat Al Sharq, which was also referred to as Harat Al Hisn after the fort. It was built in 1910 by Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, son of Sheikh Zayed the First, who ruled Abu Dhabi from 1922 to 1926.
The museum also contains a wide range of artefacts spanning thousands of years of human presence in the region and serves as a dynamic centre for archaeological research, study, and education.
It features a dedicated research centre to support multidisciplinary studies and conservation efforts, as well as an educational space designed to host interactive workshops and hands-on learning activities, offering visitors of all ages the opportunity to directly engage with the region’s cultural and historical heritage.
