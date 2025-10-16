See 8,000-year-old artefacts at Al Ain Museum this month

The museum houses Sultan Fort, also known as the Eastern Fort, located on the eastern edge of the Al Ain Oasis. It once stood at the heart of the old village, or Harat Al Sharq, which was also referred to as Harat Al Hisn after the fort. It was built in 1910 by Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, son of Sheikh Zayed the First, who ruled Abu Dhabi from 1922 to 1926.