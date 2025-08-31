Ajman Museum offers visitors a captivating journey through centuries of Emirati history, culture, and tradition. Housed in an 18th-century fort, the museum once served as the residence of Ajman’s rulers and later as the Ruler’s office until 1970. In 1981, it was officially opened as a museum, preserving the emirate’s legacy for future generations. The fort itself, with its wind towers, wooden doors, and coral stone walls, stands as a striking example of traditional Emirati architecture.