Inside, the museum unfolds Ajman’s story through a diverse array of exhibits
Ajman Museum offers visitors a captivating journey through centuries of Emirati history, culture, and tradition. Housed in an 18th-century fort, the museum once served as the residence of Ajman’s rulers and later as the Ruler’s office until 1970. In 1981, it was officially opened as a museum, preserving the emirate’s legacy for future generations. The fort itself, with its wind towers, wooden doors, and coral stone walls, stands as a striking example of traditional Emirati architecture.
Inside, the museum unfolds Ajman’s story through a diverse array of exhibits. Visitors can explore ancient manuscripts, weaponry, and detailed models of wooden dhows that recall the emirate’s seafaring past. A highlight is the archaeological section, featuring artefacts from the Al Muwaihat site, including pottery and funeral jewellery dating back as far as 3000 BC. Another section pays tribute to the once-thriving pearl trade in the region. At the same time, displays on irrigation systems, traditional medicine, and religious practices shed light on everyday life in bygone times.
Beyond its historical significance, the museum also highlights traditional professions and customs that shaped Ajman’s cultural identity. Students, researchers, and tourists alike find it an invaluable reference point for understanding the emirate’s evolution.
Located in the Al Bustan area, adjacent to the Gold and Traditional Souqs and within walking distance of the Corniche, Ajman Museum continues to attract visitors eager to step back in time. For Ajman, it remains more than a museum—it is a living bridge between past and present.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox