Al Ain dips to 14.6°C: Ultimate guide to family fun and adventure in the perfect UAE weather

Dubai: With the mercury dipping to a refreshing 14.6°C in Raknah this morning, it’s the perfect climate for a day out with family and friends to explore Al Ain. This crisp, cool weather sets the stage for a wonderful adventure as you discover the rich history, stunning natural landscapes, and vibrant cultural sites that make Al Ain a unique destination. From visiting the historical sites to enjoying the beautiful parks, there’s plenty to see and do together throughout the day.