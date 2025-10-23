Luxe dining, sunset aperitivos, and poolside parties and more
Dubai: With Dubai finally shaking off the summer heat, the outdoor season is officially here, and the brand-new J1 Beach is the city’s essential beachfront destination. Combining world-class dining, stylish clubs, and spectacular sea views, J1 Beach offers a perfect escape for every mood; from a long, leisurely day by the pool to a high-energy night of music and cocktails. Here are 12 experiences and venues that place J1 Beach at the top of your must-visit list this season.
Captures the lively, yet laid-back spirit of the French Riviera. Open daily from 10 am, it offers sunbathing and swimming, highlighted by Margarita Nights every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm, featuring cocktails for Dh 55 at the bar.
Transforms elegantly from a chic poolside retreat by day into an ambient evening destination. Starting at 4 PM, enjoy the Sunset Lounge and live DJ sets alongside a culinary journey blending coastal French Mediterranean and East Asian flavours.
Inspired by coastal Italy, this venue offers shaded cabanas and refreshing afternoons by the sea. Don't miss the Sunset Aperitivo available Monday to Friday from 5 PM to 7 PM, pairing curated cocktails with live music, starting at Dh 195.
This lively spot ensures the golden hour stretches well into the night. It offers drinks and tapas from Dh 40 daily starting at 5 PM, with live DJs adding to the seaside vibe every Friday and Saturday.
A contemporary homage to Middle Eastern heritage, blending Arabic hospitality with coastal sophistication. Open daily from 10 AM, it offers refined pool and beach access with a menu celebrating the rich flavours of the region.
A vibrant after-dark destination where high-energy entertainment meets fine dining. The "Feel the Heat" event runs every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 PM, featuring a fire-inspired menu, bespoke cocktails, resident DJs, and live musicians.
Brings bohemian glamour to the beach with plush loungers and private cabanas. Every Tuesday, the venue hosts Las Gitanas, a weekly ladies’ day from 11 AM to 4 PM, offering free-flowing wine and cocktails, pool lounging, and jungle-disco beats.
A boutique escape fusing modern Pan Asian flavours with island flair. Their Golden Thursdays offer unlimited cocktails, bold bites, and live DJs starting from Dh 145, while Waka Pool Days on Sundays feature seaside grills and music from Dh 250.
An elegant beachside seafood restaurant that combines Mediterranean, Asian, and Russian culinary traditions, offering haute cuisine and breathtaking views in a chic atmosphere.
The perfect spot to unwind, blending Greek-Mediterranean cuisine with poolside elegance. Guests can relax by the pool, on the sand, or retreat to elevated private cabanas for an exclusive seaside experience.
Located in a first-floor dining room with coastal views, it presents Layali Almayass every Thursday from 9 pm. This special evening blends authentic Lebanese-Armenian cuisine with soulful Arabic music, with packages starting from Dh 250 per person.
This venue is where every family finds its rhythm. While parents relax on sunbeds and enjoy authentic Italian dishes, children aged 5 to 12 can dive into the magic of the supervised Gigi Circus.
