Dubai: With Dubai finally shaking off the summer heat, the outdoor season is officially here, and the brand-new J1 Beach is the city’s essential beachfront destination. Combining world-class dining, stylish clubs, and spectacular sea views, J1 Beach offers a perfect escape for every mood; from a long, leisurely day by the pool to a high-energy night of music and cocktails. Here are 12 experiences and venues that place J1 Beach at the top of your must-visit list this season.