10 best family fun spots in Dubai for your weekend break

Mini golf to digital art: Mid-term break fun for kids across Bluewaters, JBR and more
Dubai: Prepare for an unforgettable mid-term break and weekend with a curated selection of 10 unique, family-focused experiences across some of Dubai's most vibrant destinations. From logic-defying illusions and hands-on workshops to neon-lit mini golf and immersive digital art, these venues; Bluewaters, Boxpark, JBR, and Souk Madinat Jumeirah are packed with activities that promise fun for all ages. Dive into this diverse list to plan your perfect family outing.
Discover original, logic-defying experiences at Illusion City. Walk on walls like Spiderman, crawl out of a TV like Samara, and discover mind-boggling artworks at this interactive, Insta-worthy venue. Located at The Wharf, it’s the perfect post-lunch pitstop to impress and inspire little ones. Children under seven can visit for free (one free child per adult).
Where: Bluewaters
Cost: Dh 75 (Kids 7-18); Dh 95 (Adults)
Open daily: Mon-Thu: 10 am to 10 pm / Fri-Sun: 10 am to 11 pm
Ribambelle is where high-end dining and family fun meet. While parents feast, children can keep busy at a fun-filled play area or participate in workshops, from arts and crafts to cooking classes and more. October is packed with various experiences, including chocolate chip cookie baking, bath bomb making, pencil case decorating and t-shirt painting.
Where: Bluewaters
Cost: Workshops range from Dh100 onwards
Open daily: 9 am to 11 pm – class times vary
Dominate the leaderboards on PC or PS5 with the latest titles or stream like a pro with top-of-the-line gaming equipment at True Gamers. The Bluewaters and Boxpark locations are the perfect respite for casual gamers or competitive e-sports athletes alike, with thrilling tournaments on the calendar.
Where: Bluewaters and Boxpark
Cost: From Dh 45 (PC gaming area)
Open daily: 24 hours
Sixty-five thousand square feet of fun and food? It doesn’t get much better than Tr88house. This mega indoor playground at Bluewaters packs in hours of entertainment for the whole family with a nine-hole miniature golf course set amid a bioluminescent rainforest, laser tag in psychedelic surroundings, and a trampoline park with climbing walls, a ninja course, and a sprawling soft-play area with a ball pit, slides, swings, and ropes for toddlers.
Where: Bluewaters
Cost: Mystic Golf - Dh55 (Kids under 6), Dh70 (Adults) / Munchkin Monster from Dh 75 / Skyfall Trampoline Park from Dh 85
Open daily: 10 AM to 12 AM
Meet with glamorous celebrities like Tom Cruise and Shah Rukh Khan, toast over tea with the Queen of England and rub shoulders with Lewis Hamilton and David Beckham. Madame Tussauds is a unique introduction for children to historical, pop cultural and sporting icons of the past and present.
Where: Bluewaters
Cost: from Dh 115 (Online single admission)
Open daily: 8:30 am to 11:30 pm
Swingers Dubai is turning Sundays into the ultimate family affair with Family Funday Sundays – a fun-packed day of crazy golf, activities, and mouthwatering food for kids and grown-ups alike. Bring the crew to Bluewaters and beat the heat with an unforgettable afternoon of family-friendly vibes. Tee off on our three Insta-worthy 9-hole crazy golf courses, dig into delicious bites, and keep the little ones happy with games, music, sweet treats, and loads of laughs. Don’t fancy brunch? No problem. It’s just Dh 80 for adults and Dh 60 for kids to enjoy unlimited mini golf and order food and drinks as you wish from the menu.
Where: Bluewaters
Cost: Kids dine and play for just Dh 99 (kids under 5 dine for free), which includes a kid’s meal, unlimited crazy golf, activities, and sweet treats / Dh 350 (Adults, inclusive of free-flowing drinks and a set menu / A la carte also available
Open daily: Mon–Thu: 4 pm–1 am / Fri: 4 pm–2 am / Sat–Sun: 12 pm–2 am (Families welcome until 7 pm)
JBR's Adventure Island is an exhilarating entertainment hub for thrill-seekers six years and older. Alongside high-tech laser tag arenas, this destination’s coolest draw is its PIXEL rooms, where the floors come alive with mesmerising LED lights. Teams of two to six must step on the changing colours to score points and watch out for the risky reds, with the speed and difficulty increasing as you go. It’s also perfect for birthdays, with the laser tag arenas built for up to 24 players. You can choose one to three games, each lasting 15 minutes, and battle it out in a fun, high-tech environment.
Where: Bahar Plaza - Al Gharbi, JBR The Walk
Cost: Starting from Dh 59
Opening hours: Mon -Thu: 12 pm - 10 pm / Fri - Sun: 12 pm - 12 am
Put your skills, logic, and fitness to the test at TEPfactor, where teams can compete across 21 challenges and four categories. Perfect for kids ages eight and up, this thrilling indoor adventure park will have you climbing, crawling, balancing, and solving a series of obstacles. It’s a great activity for birthdays or playdates; you only need two to six players, and you can create up to 18 teams simultaneously. TEP Factor is located next to a wide range of family-friendly eateries at JBR, making for a perfect post-challenge pit stop to refuel.
Where: Bahar Plaza, JBR The Walk
Cost: Dh99 (Kids 8-11); Dh 129 (12+)
Opening hours: Mon -Thu: 12 pm - 10 pm / Fri - Sun: 12 pm - 12 am
Step into a neon-lit world at 3D Blacklight Mini Gold, Dubai's ultimate glow-in-the-dark mini-golf experience. Navigate 18 uniquely themed holes and immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of colour. World-renowned 3D artists have transformed ordinary putting greens into mesmerising landscapes, from Bedouins sipping qahwa to an underwater world filled with marine wildlife.
Where: Plaza Level, Bahar, JBR
Cost: From Dh90 (5-12 years); Dh 110 (adults)
Opening hours: Mon - Thu:1 pm - 1 am / Fri - Sun:12 pm - 1 am
This immersive, 360-degree digital experience in Souk Madinat Jumeirah combines art, education and inspiration into one. There’s always an exciting show on their programme that explores different art movements, renowned artists, inspiring stories and wellness events memorable for all ages. See TODA’s complete programme here.
Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Cost: Tickets from Dh 60 (Kids) / from Dh90 (adults)
Open daily: 11 am – 11 pm
