10 best family fun spots in Dubai for your weekend break

JBR's Adventure Island is an exhilarating entertainment hub for thrill-seekers six years and older. Alongside high-tech laser tag arenas, this destination’s coolest draw is its PIXEL rooms, where the floors come alive with mesmerising LED lights. Teams of two to six must step on the changing colours to score points and watch out for the risky reds, with the speed and difficulty increasing as you go. It’s also perfect for birthdays, with the laser tag arenas built for up to 24 players. You can choose one to three games, each lasting 15 minutes, and battle it out in a fun, high-tech environment.