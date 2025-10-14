Sixty-year-old Emirati rides motorbike from Ajman to Doha to cheer on national team in World Cup qualifier

He embarks on epic journey ahead of World Cup qualifier against host nation
Dubai: A devoted Emirati supporter has embarked on a 950-kilometre motorbike journey from Ajman to Doha to cheer on the national football team as they face Qatar in the Asian play-off for a spot at the 2026 World Cup at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.
According to Emarat Al Youm, 60-year-old Isaac Mohammed Sharif Al Shizawi said that he hopes his journey will coincide with the team’s historic qualification. “This match against Qatar is a landmark for Emirati football,” he said. “We hope to celebrate another victory after the fantastic 2-1 win over Oman last Saturday, and for the team to secure a ticket to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.”
Al Shizawi detailed his journey: “I had planned to travel to Qatar soon after the Asian play-off draw was announced. I left Ajman on my motorbike at 4:30 p.m. last Thursday, reaching Al Ruwais at 9:45 p.m. to rest for the night. I resumed my journey the following morning at 10:30 a.m. and arrived in Doha after evening prayers, covering the full 950 kilometres in one day.”
He added: “I’m willing to do anything for the team. The fatigue of the trip disappears the moment the team wins. The national team deserves every effort, and I hope the celebrations continue with qualification for the World Cup.”
A veteran motorcyclist of 30 years, Al Shizawi said he thoroughly enjoyed the journey and plans to repeat such a trip from the UAE to the United States next year if the national team qualifies for the tournament.
He described attending the event as “a simple act for all Emirati football fans’ dream” and acknowledged the challenge of facing Qatar. “We hope the players stay fully focused and give their all, especially as this match is the final step towards the World Cup, a dream we have waited for since our first qualification in 1990 in Italy.”
Al Shizawi also expressed his wish for additional tickets for Emirati fans to attend the match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. “Thousands of supporters will cheer outside the stadium regardless, and we hope the team secures victory so the celebrations can begin in Doha and Souq Waqif for this historic qualification,” he said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox