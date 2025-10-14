Sixty-year-old Emirati rides motorbike from Ajman to Doha to cheer on national team in World Cup qualifier

According to Emarat Al Youm, 60-year-old Isaac Mohammed Sharif Al Shizawi said that he hopes his journey will coincide with the team’s historic qualification. “This match against Qatar is a landmark for Emirati football,” he said. “We hope to celebrate another victory after the fantastic 2-1 win over Oman last Saturday, and for the team to secure a ticket to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.”