Meet the Malayali footballer with Kannur roots playing for Qatar who could make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid was born and raised in Doha to parents from Kannur, Kerala. His father, Jamshid, is originally from Thalassery and now works in Doha, while his mother, Shyma, comes from Valapattanam. The couple moved to Qatar in 1996, where Tahsin was born and began his journey in football. Growing up in Doha, he has always felt a deep connection to the country, proudly calling it his own and holding Qatari citizenship. He trained at the prestigious Aspire Football Academy, an institution known for producing many of Qatar’s finest players, before rising through the national youth teams and Al Duhail Club to earn a spot in the senior squad. His father, a gifted footballer who once represented Calicut University, remains one of his biggest inspirations.