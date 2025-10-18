Meet the Malayali footballer with Kannur roots playing for Qatar who could make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid was born and raised in Doha to parents from Kannur, Kerala
Qatar secured their spot in next year’s World Cup by defeating the UAE in the qualifiers, and among the squad was a name that caught many eyes: Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, a 19-year-old Malayali. While he didn’t play in every match, his inclusion has drawn attention as a sign of an exciting journey ahead.
Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid was born and raised in Doha to parents from Kannur, Kerala. His father, Jamshid, is originally from Thalassery and now works in Doha, while his mother, Shyma, comes from Valapattanam. The couple moved to Qatar in 1996, where Tahsin was born and began his journey in football. Growing up in Doha, he has always felt a deep connection to the country, proudly calling it his own and holding Qatari citizenship. He trained at the prestigious Aspire Football Academy, an institution known for producing many of Qatar’s finest players, before rising through the national youth teams and Al Duhail Club to earn a spot in the senior squad. His father, a gifted footballer who once represented Calicut University, remains one of his biggest inspirations.
He made his international debut in an early-round World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan and was later included in the squad for the match against India, although he did not feature on the field. After a brief absence, he returned to the squad for Qatar’s final two qualifiers, reflecting the national team’s ongoing confidence in his abilities and potential.
Tahsin is a winger by trade, who likes to operate mainly in the left wing and is known for his dazzling dribbling skills. He has represented Qatar at youth levels, including the U-17 and U-19 teams, even scoring for the U-17 side. He also made history by playing in the Qatar Stars League, the country’s first division football, becoming the first footballer of Indian origin to feature in the league. His ability to take on defenders and create chances makes him a player to watch in the coming years.
Even with limited minutes on the field, being part of Qatar’s senior squad is a major milestone for Tahsin. If selected for the World Cup squad next year, he could become the first Malayali to play in a FIFA World Cup, adding a remarkable chapter to his career and inspiring young footballers from Kerala and India.
Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid’s story is a reminder that talent and hard work can take you places, even if the dream doesn’t unfold in your country of origin. At just 19, this rising star is only at the beginning of his journey, and the football world will be watching closely as his story continues to grow.
