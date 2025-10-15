Football is sometimes unfair: UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu

With Qatar now looking ahead to the 2026 Fifa World Cup, the UAE will have to regroup quickly. They face a critical two-leg playoff against Iraq in November. The winner will move on to the FIFA Playoff Tournament in March, where two more World Cup spots will be up for grabs.

Despite controlling large portions of the game, the UAE couldn’t convert their dominance into goals. Head coach Cosmin Olaroiu expressed his frustration after the match. “Football can be unfair sometimes,” he said. “This is a disappointing result. We controlled the match, applied pressure, and created chances. But in the end, we conceded early in the second half, and it made the difference.”

Dubai: The UAE’s hopes of a direct berth at the Fifa World Cup 2026 suffered a blow after a narrow 1-2 loss to Qatar in the Asian qualifiers at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday. The result saw the hosts seal their place at the global showpiece, while the Emiratis are left with a challenging road ahead .

