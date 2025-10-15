Football is sometimes unfair: UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu

UAE lose a hard-fought match as Qatar book their ticket to World Cup 2026
Dubai: The UAE’s hopes of a direct berth at the Fifa World Cup 2026 suffered a blow after a narrow 1-2 loss to Qatar in the Asian qualifiers at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday. The result saw the hosts seal their place at the global showpiece, while the Emiratis are left with a challenging road ahead.
Despite controlling large portions of the game, the UAE couldn’t convert their dominance into goals. Head coach Cosmin Olaroiu expressed his frustration after the match. “Football can be unfair sometimes,” he said. “This is a disappointing result. We controlled the match, applied pressure, and created chances. But in the end, we conceded early in the second half, and it made the difference.”
The opening half was a tightly contested tactical affair, with both teams probing cautiously. However, the deadlock was broken just minutes into the second half when Qatar captain Boualem Khoukhi rose to head in a well-placed free kick from Akram Afif, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.
Olaroiu responded with several substitutions, introducing Luan Pereira, Harib Abdullah, and Sultan Adel in an effort to turn the tide. But despite their fresh legs, the UAE struggled to find the breakthrough.
Qatar doubled their lead in the 74th minute, once again capitalising on a set piece. Pedro Miguel met another pinpoint delivery from Afif with a powerful header to make it 2-0.
To their credit, the UAE didn’t give up. In the final moments, Sultan Adel came close twice — first with a header that missed narrowly, and then with a fierce right-footed strike in stoppage time that finally found the net, reducing the deficit to 2-1.
However, the late goal wasn’t enough to change the outcome, and the loss leaves the UAE in a precarious position as they prepare for the next round of qualifiers.
“It’s unfortunate that we’ve reached this point,” Olăroiu admitted. “We have to fight for our chance. We must learn from this experience, regroup, and begin a new phase with the determination to return to our best.”
Meanwhile, Qatar head coach Julen Lopetegui praised his players and the fans after sealing qualification.
“Congratulations to everyone involved. This was a difficult match against a strong UAE team. The first half was evenly matched, but we achieved our goal early in the second half,” said the Spanish tactician.
“This is the first time Qatar has qualified through the qualifiers, and that makes it extra special. I’m proud of the players and grateful to the fans for their support. We’ve overcome a tough challenge and brought joy to the nation.”
With Qatar now looking ahead to the 2026 Fifa World Cup, the UAE will have to regroup quickly. They face a critical two-leg playoff against Iraq in November. The winner will move on to the FIFA Playoff Tournament in March, where two more World Cup spots will be up for grabs.
