We hope we can achieve this dream for UAE, Olaroiu says ahead of Qatar clash

Cosmin Olaroiu’s side stands just one match away securing World Cup 2026 spot
Dubai: The UAE head into Tuesday’s high-stakes clash against Qatar brimming with confidence as they aim to secure a historic spot in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
Fresh off a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Oman on Saturday, Cosmin Olaroiu’s side stands just one match away from rewriting history. The UAE’s only previous World Cup appearance came in 1990, and now, at Doha’s Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, the opportunity to return to football’s biggest stage is within reach.
“This is it — we’re down to one final battle,” said UAE head coach Cosmin Olaroiu. “We have to treat it like a final, and we hope we can achieve this dream for the UAE.”
Despite the importance of the fixture, only 8% of the stadium’s capacity has been allocated to UAE fans — a restriction that has disappointed many who had hoped to attend following their team’s win over Oman.
“It’s a pity that many of our fans can’t be there,” Olaroiu said. “Eight per cent is a very small number. It should be equal, especially since this is a qualification match, not an away league game. But the fans who are with us give us great energy, just like they did in the last match. We are prepared to deal with the situation.”
Olaroiu’s tactical adjustments were pivotal in the Oman match, with substitutes Caio Canedo, Yahia Nader, and Harib Abdalla playing crucial roles in the turnaround. The Romanian coach may once again make key changes to his starting line-up as he looks to outmanoeuvre Qatar.
“We’ve had two days between games to focus on recovery,” Olaroiu explained. “It’s a short window, so managing the players’ physical condition is critical. At the same time, we’ve been analysing Qatar’s playing style, studying their patterns and anticipating any changes they might make. Matches like these come down to mental strength and the way we approach the game.”
Qatar, who sit second in the group ahead of Oman on goal difference, must win to qualify directly. A draw would see them forced into a playoff against the Group B runners-up for a last shot at reaching the World Cup. The hosts will also be fresher, having played their last match on Wednesday.
Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui emphasised the importance of staying focused. “We’ve been working for months for this moment — to chase a big dream,” said Lopetegui. “Our focus is on the here and now. We’re preparing to be at our best and make that dream a reality.”
He acknowledged the challenge posed by the UAE side. “We’ll face a very strong team — full of quality and led by an excellent coach. But our attention is on our own game, on our strength,” Lopetegui added. “The story of our past matches is already written. Tomorrow’s story is still ahead of us.”
“It’s crucial that we give everything, believe in ourselves, and stay fully focused. We’ve been chasing this dream for a long time — now is the time to make it happen.”
