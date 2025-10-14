We hope we can achieve this dream for UAE, Olaroiu says ahead of Qatar clash

He acknowledged the challenge posed by the UAE side. “We’ll face a very strong team — full of quality and led by an excellent coach. But our attention is on our own game, on our strength,” Lopetegui added. “The story of our past matches is already written. Tomorrow’s story is still ahead of us.”

Qatar, who sit second in the group ahead of Oman on goal difference, must win to qualify directly. A draw would see them forced into a playoff against the Group B runners-up for a last shot at reaching the World Cup. The hosts will also be fresher, having played their last match on Wednesday.

“We’ve had two days between games to focus on recovery,” Olaroiu explained. “It’s a short window, so managing the players’ physical condition is critical. At the same time, we’ve been analysing Qatar’s playing style, studying their patterns and anticipating any changes they might make. Matches like these come down to mental strength and the way we approach the game.”

“It’s a pity that many of our fans can’t be there,” Olaroiu said. “Eight per cent is a very small number. It should be equal, especially since this is a qualification match, not an away league game. But the fans who are with us give us great energy, just like they did in the last match. We are prepared to deal with the situation.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.