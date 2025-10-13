Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifier: Where to watch UAE v Qatar for free

UAE just need one point to guarantee qualification to showpiece event
Dubai: The UAE is on the verge of making football history as the national team edges closer to securing a place at the Fifa World Cup 2026, their first appearance since Italia 1990. With just one more point needed to guarantee qualification, all eyes are on their decisive match against Qatar in Doha.
The high-stakes game will take place at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Qatar, where excitement among Emirati supporters has reached fever pitch. According to the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), 8% of the stadium’s capacity has been allocated to UAE fans, and all those seats were snapped up soon after tickets went on sale on Sunday.
For those unable to secure match tickets, the UAEFA has announced dedicated fan zones to ensure no one misses out on the action. Supporters can watch the live screening of the match for free at the Sheraton Hotel (Majlis Hall) or the Radisson Blu Hotel (Joanna Hall).
Gates to the venue will open at 5:30pm, and fans will be provided with cheering materials to show their support for the national team as they push for qualification.
UAE just needs to either win or draw against Qatar for a guaranteed World Cup entry and Tuesday’s match (9pm GST) promises to be one of the most anticipated fixtures in the country’s football history.
Cafes and restaurants that will be streaming the match
Celebrate the thrilling UAE vs Qatar clash in true sporting style with special food and beverages throughout the match. Catch every moment of the action live on giant screens and enjoy a lively, football-charged atmosphere surrounded by fellow fans.
No minimum spend. Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, belgianbeercafedubai.ae (04 423 4100).
Barasti is the go-to spot for fans looking to catch the match in a buzzing atmosphere. The beachside venue features a massive outdoor screen front and centre, with plenty of high tables and lounge seating for the best view. Smaller screens indoors ensure you won’t miss a single moment of the action.
Open daily 9am — 3am. Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, barastibeach.com (04 318 1313).
A long-time favourite among Dubai’s sports fans, this Irish pub offers a relaxed setting to watch the match. With more than two decades at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and an additional branch in Studio City, it remains a reliable spot for catching live football with friends.
Open Sun—Thu 11am — 1am, Fri—Sat 11am — 2am. Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Garhoud (04 282 4750).
Open Sun—Thu 11am — 1am, Fri—Sat 11am — 2am. Studio One, Dubai Studio City (04 241 8444).
This bar offers a casual setting for watching the match, ideal for groups of friends looking for a laid-back atmosphere. Along with large screens showing the game, there’s also a pool table for those who want a break from the action.
Open 9am — midnight. Trump International Golf Club Dubai, DAMAC Hills (04 245 3988).
Watch the UAE vs Qatar match in comfort at Vida Creek Harbour’s Courtyard, where guests can enjoy modern Mediterranean dishes from the à la carte menu along with refreshing drinks. The venue’s stylish decor and lively atmosphere make it an ideal spot to take in the game.
Vida Creek Harbour (04 428 8888).
This JBR venue serves classic British dishes and is known for screening major sporting events. Fans can catch the match here while enjoying daily happy hour offers until 8pm and two-for-one deals.
Mon—Thu 2pm — 3am, Fri—Sat noon — 3am, Sun noon — 1am. Hilton Dubai The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residences (058 552 7017).
Both CLAW locations in Dubai at JBR and the Palm, offer long happy hours and a lively atmosphere for watching sports matches. Guests can also enjoy games like pinball, air hockey, pool, and a Bucking Bronco between match moments.
Open Mon—Thu noon — 2am, Fri noon — 3am, Sat 8am — 3am, Sun 8am — 2am. Pavilion at the Beach, Dubai Marina (04 577 4357).
Open Sun—Thu noon — 2am, Fri—Sat noon — 3am. Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah (04 230 0054).
With 19 high-definition screens, this venue is a convenient spot to watch the UAE vs Qatar match. The menu features modern British comfort food such as fish and chips, savoury pies, and sticky toffee pudding, alongside UK-style mixed drinks.
Open 8am — 2am. Level 2, Ibn Battuta Mall (04 570 8072).
With numerous screens showing the match, this American smokehouse offers a casual spot to watch the UAE vs Qatar game while enjoying slow-cooked meats and seafood.
Open Mon—Thu 11am — midnight, Fri 11am — 1am, Sat—Sun 10am — 1am. Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah (052 109 6802).
With multiple screens, including two large ones on the terrace, this venue is a convenient spot to watch the match. The menu features classic pub fare such as burgers, pizzas, and fries.
Open noon — 2am. Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City (04 427 1000).
