6 key players in Asian World Cup Qualifiers

Two group winners will clinch direct tickets to the finals in Canada, Mexico and the USA
Dubai: The fourth round of the Asian qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup 2026 is on its last leg. Two group winners will clinch direct tickets to the finals in Canada, Mexico and the USA, while the runners-up will be pushed into a fifth round for a playoff spot. With so little margin for error, nations will lean heavily on star performers, those capable of swinging games and keeping dreams alive. Below is a deeper look at six players expected to carry this weight, enriched with recent results and tactical pressure.
Oman’s most consistent attacking threat, Al-Ghassani plays for Bangkok United and remains a go-to in clutch moments. In 11 appearances this season, he’s scored three times (two in the Thai league, one in AFC competition), reinforcing his reputation as a reliable finisher. Off the pitch, Al-Ghassani has publicly backed coach Carlos Queiroz, calling him a “big coach” who can guide Oman to its first-ever World Cup.
Afif has become almost a persona for Qatari football, nimble, inventive, and with natural leadership. This season he’s added two goals in the league and one in the AFC Champions League Elite to his belt.
Qatar’s talismanic forward, Akram Afif, remains a central figure in their World Cup aspirations. Despite a missed opportunity in the goalless draw against Oman, Afif’s creativity and leadership are vital for Qatar’s attacking strategies. His ability to break down defences and create scoring chances will be crucial against the UAE.
A fixture in the Saudi set-up, Al-Dawsari continues to pull strings for both club (Al Hilal) and country. In the Pro League’s opening stretch, he recorded three assists, reinforcing his attacking importance. Salem Al-Dawsari continues to be a driving force for Saudi Arabia. In their recent 3—2 win over Indonesia, he played a pivotal role in the build-up to goals, showcasing his leadership and technical skills. His experience and composure will be vital as Saudi Arabia faces Iraq in a decisive match.
Lima is one of the more high-profile “naturalised” stars in the region, and for good reason. He’s in sharp form, two goals in four domestic matches, plus three goals and one assist in just two AFC Champions League appearances.
His record still looms large, especially considering his 4-goal demolition of Qatar in a prior qualifier match, which UAE called their “best performance” in the campaign. On days when defences are locked in, Lima’s vision and creativity might be the difference between hope and heartbreak for UAE. In the 2—1 comeback win against Oman, he contributed significantly to the team’s attacking play. With the UAE needing just a draw against Qatar to secure qualification, Lima’s creativity and finishing will be key in breaking down Qatar’s defence.
Jasim represents Iraq’s youthful surge. After shining in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, he moved on loan to Saudi club Al Najma. He’s started promisingly (one goal in four matches) and carries that infectious energy into every match. Ali Jasim has been a standout performer for Iraq. In their 1—0 victory over Indonesia, he was involved in several attacking moves, demonstrating his agility and vision. As Iraq prepares for a crucial match against Saudi Arabia, Jasim’s youthful energy and flair could be the difference-maker.
Jay Idzes, the captain of the Indonesian national team, has been a pivotal figure in their World Cup qualifying campaign. In the recent 2—3 loss to Saudi Arabia on October 8, 2025, Idzes played a crucial role in Indonesia’s early lead. His close-range header was awarded as a penalty after a VAR review, which Kevin Diks successfully converted in the 11th minute.
Despite the defeat, Idzes’ leadership and defensive capabilities were evident throughout the match. He continued to demonstrate composure and resilience, qualities that have been instrumental in Indonesia’s campaign. However, following a narrow 0—1 loss to Iraq on October 11, which resulted in Indonesia’s elimination from the qualifiers, Idzes and his team now look ahead to rebuilding for future competitions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox