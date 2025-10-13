6 key players in Asian World Cup Qualifiers

Dubai: The fourth round of the Asian qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup 2026 is on its last leg. Two group winners will clinch direct tickets to the finals in Canada, Mexico and the USA, while the runners-up will be pushed into a fifth round for a playoff spot. With so little margin for error, nations will lean heavily on star performers, those capable of swinging games and keeping dreams alive. Below is a deeper look at six players expected to carry this weight, enriched with recent results and tactical pressure.