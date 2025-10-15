GOLD/FOREX
How UAE can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to Qatar

Explained: UAE’s path to the 2026 Fifa World Cup after Qatar defeat

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
AFP

After losing to Qatar last night, the UAE missed out on direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But all hope is not lost. The team can still make it to the tournament through a playoff path that will decide the final World Cup spots in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Road to the playoffs

UAE finished second in their AFC fourth-round qualification group, just behind Qatar. As runners-up, they will now face Iraq in a two-legged playoff this November in the fifth round of playoffs.

  • First Leg (Home): November 13, 2025 – UAE vs Iraq

  • Second Leg (Away): November 18, 2025 – Iraq vs UAE

Iraq also finished second in their group, where Saudi Arabia topped the standings and booked a direct World Cup ticket. The winner of this playoff will progress to the Intercontinental Playoffs, the final gateway to World Cup qualification.

The next step: Intercontinental playoffs

The FIFA Play-Off Tournament, scheduled for March 2026, will determine the last two teams to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The competition will feature six nations from different regions:

  • Two from CONCACAF (North and Central America)

  • One from AFC (Asia)

  • One from CAF (Africa)

  • One from CONMEBOL (South America)

  • One from OFC (Oceania)

The matches will be played between March 23 and March 31, 2026.

Tournament format

  • The four lowest-ranked nations in the FIFA World Ranking will contest two semi-final matches.

  • The two highest-ranked teams will go directly into the finals.

  • The two winners of the finals will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Confirmed and potential playoff teams

Here’s how the intercontinental playoff picture currently looks:

Oceania (OFC)

  • New Caledonia: Qualified as the Oceania representative.

South America (CONMEBOL)

  • Bolivia: Earned the playoff spot after finishing seventh in the South American qualifiers.

Asia (AFC)

  • United Arab Emirates: Will face Iraq in November 2025 for a spot in the intercontinental playoffs.

  • Iraq: The other second-place finisher, set to meet UAE in the two-legged playoff.

Africa (CAF)

  • DR Congo, Cameroon, Gabon, and Nigeria: These four sides will contest a mini playoff in November 2025, with the winner representing Africa in the intercontinental playoffs.

North and Central America (CONCACAF)

  • Two berths will go to the best runners-up from the final round of qualifiers.

What UAE need to do

The route is tough but still open for the UAE:

  • Beat Iraq over two legs in November 2025.

  • Advance to the Intercontinental Playoffs in March 2026.

  • Win two decisive matches to book a historic place at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The defeat to Qatar was painful, but the dream remains alive. With determination and focus, the UAE still have a real chance to join the world’s best on football’s biggest stage.

Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
