A draw against Qatar is enough for UAE to qualify for the Fifa World Cup, but what if they lose? know every scenario from the qualifiers

FIFA World Cup qualifier: how UAE can qualify even with a loss against Qatar

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
UAE beat Oman to move closer to first FIFA WC 2026 qualification since 1990
The UAE national team displayed incredible courage and determination to turn their match against Oman on October 11 around, producing a thrilling remontada to secure a late 2-1 victory. Cosmin Olaroiu’s men now hope to defeat Qatar in Qatar to clinch direct qualification and make history by ending a 35 year wait for the World Cup.

How a draw could secure qualification

  • A draw keeps UAE on top: A tie with Qatar would give the UAE four points in the three team round robin. Qatar and Oman would finish with two points and one point respectively, ensuring the UAE claims first place in the group.

  • Direct World Cup spot: Winning the group grants one of Asia’s remaining two automatic slots.A draw or a win offers the route to achieving this milestone.

  • Momentum from Oman: The comeback against Oman has strengthened the team’s confidence, showing they can overcome adversity and perform under pressure.

What happens if UAE loses against Qatar

Second place is guaranteed: A defeat to Qatar would place the UAE second in the group. While it would complicate their path, World Cup hopes remain alive through the fifth round of qualifiers.

Next challenge: In the fifth round, the UAE would face the second place team from Group B, currently a battle between Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The winner would earn a chance at the intercontinental play offs.

Opportunity to fight on: Even if they lose, the UAE have shown resilience and quality, giving them a strong chance to advance through the next stage.

Historic moment awaits

The clash at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha is more than just a game. It represents a chance for Cosmin Olaroiu’s men to make history, end a 35 year wait for the World Cup, and reward the players’ determination and the fans’ unwavering support. A win or a draw could see the UAE secure a place in the 2026 World Cup and achieve a moment that will be remembered for generations.

