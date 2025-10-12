A draw against Qatar is enough for UAE to qualify for the Fifa World Cup, but what if they lose? know every scenario from the qualifiers

The clash at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha is more than just a game. It represents a chance for Cosmin Olaroiu’s men to make history, end a 35 year wait for the World Cup, and reward the players’ determination and the fans’ unwavering support. A win or a draw could see the UAE secure a place in the 2026 World Cup and achieve a moment that will be remembered for generations.