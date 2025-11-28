GOLD/FOREX
Ronaldo reacts as Portugal win the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time

A new generation delivered Portugal’s maiden U17 World Cup crown in Qatar

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Portugal's players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after the FIFA U17 World Cup final football match between Portugal and Austria at Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan on November 27, 2025.
Portugal have been crowned FIFA Under 17 World Cup winners for the first time after a 1–0 victory over Austria in the final. Anisio Cabral delivered the decisive strike in the 32nd minute at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan in Qatar, sealing a historic moment for a nation with a proud record of youth development.

A landmark moment for Portuguese football

This title represents a major step forward for Portugal and reflects the progress of their youth system. It also comes in the same year they won the European Under 17 Championship after a convincing 3–0 win over France, which set the tone for their rise.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends his congratulations

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated the team through his social media and his message quickly lit up among Portuguese fans. For many players in this squad he must be the defining role model and seeing their national icon acknowledge their success might have made their day even more special.

The journey to glory

Portugal began their group campaign with authority. They opened with a 6–1 victory over New Caledonia and followed it with a 6–0 win against Morocco. Their third group match was a more demanding contest and they lost 2–1 to Japan, finishing second in the group.

Their knockout run showed growing confidence. They beat Belgium 2–1 in the round of 32, then produced a superb 5–0 performance against Mexico in the round of 16. A controlled 2–0 win over Switzerland carried them into the semi finals, where they edged Brazil in a tense penalty shootout.

Cabral leads the way

Anisio Cabral was the standout figure for Portugal. His winning goal in the final crowned an excellent tournament in which he scored 7 goals. Only Austria’s Johannes Moser finished with more and claimed the Golden boot. Cabral’s sharp movement and clinical finishing have given him all the attention needed. Also, Portugal's forward Mateus Mide received the Golden Ball award for his wonderful performance throughout the campaign. How many of them will make it big in their careers is something we have to wait and see

A promising future

The triumph is being hailed as a breakthrough for Portuguese youth football. With European and world titles secured in the same year, many believe this group could form a key part of the senior national team in the future.

The natural question now is whether the senior team can bring the success on the biggest stage in 2026. With this trophy added to Portugal’s growing collection, only two major titles remain unclaimed: the Senior World Cup and the Under 21 European Championship. Both feel within reach, with chances coming in 2026 and 2027.

