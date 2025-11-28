Ronaldo reacts as Portugal win the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time

Anisio Cabral was the standout figure for Portugal. His winning goal in the final crowned an excellent tournament in which he scored 7 goals. Only Austria’s Johannes Moser finished with more and claimed the Golden boot. Cabral’s sharp movement and clinical finishing have given him all the attention needed. Also, Portugal's forward Mateus Mide received the Golden Ball award for his wonderful performance throughout the campaign. How many of them will make it big in their careers is something we have to wait and see