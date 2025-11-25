GOLD/FOREX
Cristiano Ronaldo can play in 2026 World Cup opener as Fifa ‘suspend’ ban

40-year-old was dismissed during Portugal’s 2-0 defeat in Dublin earlier in November

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Cristiano Ronaldo throws captain's armband during Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifier between Portugal and Serbia.
AFP

Dubai: Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be eligible to play in the opening matches of the 2026 World Cup after Fifa handed him a partially suspended ban on Tuesday, following his recent red card.

The 40-year-old was dismissed during Portugal’s 2-0 defeat in Dublin earlier in November for elbowing Dara O’Shea in the back — his first red card in 226 international appearances.

Fifa issued a three-match suspension, but two of those games have been suspended, while the third has already been served during Portugal’s qualification-clinching win over Armenia.

“Under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the remaining two matches are suspended under a one-year probation period,” FIFA said in a statement to AFP. “If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another offence of similar nature and severity during this period, the suspension will automatically be reinstated and the two matches must be served immediately in Portugal’s next official fixtures.”

Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football with 143 goals, is hoping to feature in his sixth World Cup next summer in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, now playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has yet to lift the World Cup trophy, though he did help Portugal win Euro 2016.

He also attended a White House dinner last week, where he met US President Donald Trump, who remarked that his son Barron is “a big fan” of the forward.

The draw for the World Cup group stage is scheduled for December 5.

