Cristiano Ronaldo Jr lifts first trophy with Portugal U16 as family watches

It's a proud moment for the Ronaldo family
Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy is already being carried forward by the next generation. His eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, added another proud moment to the family name on Tuesday after lifting the Federations Cup with Portugal’s U-16 national team. The win marked his second youth title and reflected steady progress in his young career. Portugal claimed the championship in Antalya, Turkey, after defeating England 2-1 in the final, led by a superb brace from Braga academy talent Rafael Cabral. Though Cristiano Jr, 15, only came on late in the game, his every appearance in national colours continues to attract widespread attention.
Earlier in the tournament, the young forward scored his first goal for the U-16s in a crucial match against Wales, helping the team on their path to glory. Watching from the stands, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, were both seen cheering passionately for the teenager. They later joined Cristiano Jr on the pitch to celebrate Portugal’s victory and the youngster’s growing list of achievements.
This latest achievement adds another milestone to Ronaldo Jr.’s growing journey, giving him two international trophies for Portugal in less than a year. Back in May, he was instrumental in the U-15 squad’s triumph at the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia, where he scored twice in the final to seal a 3-2 win over the hosts.
