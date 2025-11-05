Cristiano Ronaldo Jr lifts first trophy with Portugal U16 as family watches

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy is already being carried forward by the next generation. His eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, added another proud moment to the family name on Tuesday after lifting the Federations Cup with Portugal’s U-16 national team. The win marked his second youth title and reflected steady progress in his young career. Portugal claimed the championship in Antalya, Turkey, after defeating England 2-1 in the final, led by a superb brace from Braga academy talent Rafael Cabral. Though Cristiano Jr, 15, only came on late in the game, his every appearance in national colours continues to attract widespread attention.