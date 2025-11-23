GOLD/FOREX
Saudi influencer claims Georgina Rodriguez gave her the ‘evil eye’

A perfume demo gone wrong at a Riyadh event ignites social media debate

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Georgina Rodriguez (right) with her partner and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo
AFP

Dubai: A brief exchange between a Saudi influencer and Georgina Rodriguez, the Argentine model and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, has sparked wide discussion across Saudi social media after the influencer accused Rodríguez of giving her the “evil eye”.

The incident took place at a recent event in Riyadh to launch “Sense”, a fragrance created by Rodriguez in collaboration with the Saudi brand Laverne.

Among the attendees was Saudi beauty influencer Al Anoud Al Yousef, who approached Rodriguez for a promotional moment.

According to Al Yousef, things took an unexpected turn when Rodriguez accidentally sprayed perfume into her eyes while demonstrating the product. Video from the event showed Al Yousef blinking and tearing up, which quickly drew online reactions.

Many social media users framed the moment through the cultural lens of the “evil eye”, suggesting the irritation was caused not by perfume, but by envy.

“Georgina gave you the evil eye — she was staring straight at your eyes before the spray,” one commenter wrote.

Al Yousef appeared to play along with that interpretation. In a follow-up post, she said: “I feel like telling her to say ‘mashallah’. She kept looking at my eyes the whole event.”

Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
