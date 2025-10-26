GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Ask Us

Al Ain Museum visitor guide: Tickets, timings and what to see

Ticket prices, opening hours and must-see exhibits inside the UAE’s oldest museum

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Find out what’s new, what to see, and how to make the most of your visit to this reimagined heritage landmark.
Find out what’s new, what to see, and how to make the most of your visit to this reimagined heritage landmark.
Supplied

Dubai: Al Ain Museum, the first museum established in the UAE, has officially reopened after an extensive redevelopment that blends heritage with modern design. Founded in 1969 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, the museum stands in the heart of Al Ain beside the historic Sultan Fort.

As a cultural landmark, the museum traces over years of history — from early human settlements and ancient irrigation systems to the traditions that shaped life in this desert oasis. Following its redevelopment by Dabbagh Architects, the museum now spans more than 8,000 square metres and serves as a central hub for understanding Al Ain’s UNESCO-listed heritage sites.

Museum sections and galleries

Visitors can explore a rich collection of 1,800 artefacts that narrate the story of human habitation in the Al Ain region. Each gallery has been designed to offer an immersive journey through time:

Museum Introduction
Begin your visit by discovering Sheikh Zayed’s vision for preserving the UAE’s origins. This section introduces Al Ain’s role as a cradle of civilisation and a World Heritage treasure.

Palaeolithic Gallery (More than 10,000 years ago)
Learn how early humans adapted to shifting climates, using stone tools that reveal the beginnings of life in the region.

Neolithic to Iron Age (300–8000 BCE)
Explore monumental tombs, burial sites and artefacts that uncover rituals, beliefs and early innovations in desert living.

Aflaj & Wells Gallery (1000 BCE–1950 CE)
Discover how the aflaj irrigation system sustained ancient communities, ensuring agriculture and stability across centuries.

Archaeological Tombs (300 BCE–300 CE)
Step into the world of ancient ceremonies and beliefs through excavated tombs, animal burials and ceremonial relics.

Late Pre-Islamic to Late Islamic Period (300 BCE–1960 CE)
Trace Al Ain’s evolution into a crossroads of trade, culture and faith, through early coins, pottery and inscriptions.

Late Islamic Period (1900–1960 CE)
Experience how daily life flourished — from date palm farming to gahwa gatherings — showing the roots of community and tradition still alive today.

Temporary Exhibitions
Rotating displays feature new archaeological discoveries and contemporary interpretations of Al Ain’s living heritage.

Alongside these galleries, the museum includes research facilities, educational workshops, a reading room, a café, and a retail shop — making it ideal for visitors of all ages.

Al Ain Museum timings

Open daily (including weekends): 9 AM to 7 PM

Located close to Al Jahili Fort and Al Ain Oasis, the museum is easily accessible by car or public transport. Well-marked signs direct visitors from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, with travel times of roughly 90 minutes to two hours. Parking is available nearby.

Al Ain Museum tickets

  • 47.25 - General Admission (Adults 18+)

  • Free - General Admission youth under 18)

  • Dh36.75 - Guided Tour (Adults 18+)

  • Dh18.38 - Guided Tour (Under 18)

Visitors eligible for complimentary or reduced admission can purchase tickets at the museum’s ticket desk by presenting a valid ID or membership card. Some categories eligible for complimentary include senior citizens above 60,  ICOM members, Fazaa and Esaad card holders get 300 per cent off.

Related Topics:
al ainAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Explore Al Ain: A family adventure awaits in the refreshing 14.6°C weather

14.6°C in Al Ain: Your guide to perfect weekend fun

1h ago4m read
Step into the newly reopened Al Ain Museum and walk over more than 10,000 years of history. From Stone Age tools to Iron Age irrigation tunnels and early Islamic artefacts - discover how early communities thrived in the desert.

Beneath Al Ain Museum lies a 2,300-year-old secret

5m read
The upgraded museum now spans 8,000 square metres, featuring 10 new galleries and interactive experiences.

Al Ain Museum reopens, blending heritage and innovation

3m read
The Al Ain Museum's area has grown to more than 8,000 square metres

See 8,000-year-old artefacts at Al Ain Museum

3m read