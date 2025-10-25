The new landmark is located on Dubai Creek
Dubai: Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the Duma Dubai Museum of Art, a new cultural landmark that will float on the waters of Dubai Creek.
Designed as an architectural marvel, the museum will enhance the beauty of the creek while embodying the city’s spirit and artistic identity.
In a post on his X platform, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, we witnessed the launch of a new iconic landmark in Dubai, the Dubai Museum of Art. Floating on the waters of Dubai Creek, the museum enhances the city’s splendour, reflecting Dubai’s cultural spirit and serving as a mirror of its artistic identity. It adds a new layer of diversity and architectural beauty to the city’s skyline.”
Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation to Abdullah Al Futtaim and his son Omar Al Futtaim for their role in developing the project, describing it as “a bright example of the private sector’s commitment to its community and to the city that embraces it.”
“Cities are defined by culture and art, thrive through strong economies, and achieve harmony and lasting sustainability when the private sector acts responsibly, in collaboration and alignment with the public sector,” Sheikh Mohammed added. “This is precisely what we see in Dubai.”
