Dubai: The next two months are shaping up to be packed with new rules, landmark museum openings, and major national celebrations across the UAE. From traffic regulations and cultural milestones to school holidays and shopping festivals, here’s everything you need to mark on your calendar for November and December 2025.
From November 1, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police will enforce new traffic rules banning delivery bikes from high-speed lanes. The move aims to reduce accidents and improve overall road safety.
Under the rule:
Delivery riders cannot use the two leftmost lanes on roads with five lanes or more, or the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes.
Roads with two lanes or fewer remain unrestricted.
Fines range from Dh500 for a first offence to Dh700 for a second, with permits suspended after a third violation. Speeding above 100km/h will also result in fines between Dh200 and Dh400.
Also effective November 1, Sharjah Police will roll out designated lanes for motorcycles, delivery bikes, heavy vehicles, and buses to improve traffic flow.
Heavy vehicles and buses must stay in the far-right lane.
Motorcycles can use the third and fourth lanes from the right on four-lane roads and the middle or right lane on three-lane roads.
On two-lane roads, motorcycles are restricted to the right lane only.
Smart radars and cameras will monitor compliance. Violations carry penalties under Federal Traffic Law - including Dh1,500 and 12 black points for heavy vehicle lane violations and Dh500 for ignoring traffic instructions.
Opening on November 22, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will be one of the largest museums of its kind in the region, spanning 35,000 square metres.
Highlights include:
Stan, the world-famous Tyrannosaurus rex fossil, measuring 11.7 metres tall.
A 25-metre blue whale specimen, symbolising oceanic biodiversity.
Exhibitions tracing 13.8 billion years of natural history — from the Big Bang to modern ecosystems and future Earth projections.
The museum, designed by Mecanoo, aims to inspire environmental awareness and scientific curiosity.
The long-awaited Zayed National Museum will open on December 3, 2025, in the Saadiyat Cultural District. The museum celebrates the UAE’s history and the legacy of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Features six permanent galleries, one temporary exhibition space, and an outdoor gallery.
Houses over 3,000 artefacts, including a 300,000-year-old stone tool found in Al Ain.
Offers interactive programmes, live performances, workshops, and cultural demonstrations year-round.
Designed by Foster + Partners, the building’s shape draws inspiration from a falcon’s wing, symbolising vision and strength. Tickets are available on zayednationalmuseum.ae for Dh70.
Families can now plan their year-end getaways as UAE schools have finalised their winter break dates for the 2025–26 academic year.
Schools following the September–June calendar: December 8, 2025 – January 4, 2026.
Indian curriculum schools: December 15, 2025 – January 4, 2026.
The month-long break offers families time to travel, unwind, and prepare for the new term starting early January.
Get ready for another season of unbeatable shopping, live concerts, and dazzling fireworks as the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns from December 5, 2025, to January 11, 2026.
Expect:
Mega discounts across more than 800 global and local brands.
Fireworks, drone shows, and New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Free-to-watch concerts and entertainment across Dubai.
Exciting raffles, prizes, and pop-up markets in iconic outdoor venues.
Now in its 30th year, DSF continues to be one of Dubai’s biggest annual attractions, blending retail therapy with world-class entertainment.
Don’t forget these key dates:
UAE Flag Day – November 3
Commemoration (Martyrs) Day – November 30
Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) – December 1–2
