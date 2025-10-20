What every driver needs to know about the new left-lane regulations in Dubai
Dubai: When driving in Dubai, it is important to understand and follow the rules for using the left lane. Known as the ‘fast lane’, it’s meant for overtaking and emergency vehicles not for slow or distracted driving. Authorities have introduced stricter regulations and fines to ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce accidents.
From November 1, delivery riders will be prohibited from using the two leftmost lanes on roads with five lanes or more, and the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes. Roads with two lanes or fewer will have no lane restrictions for delivery bikes.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will coordinate with Dubai Police, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and partners in the delivery sector to monitor and record compliance with this rule. Prohibitory signs will be installed on directional signboards to indicate lanes restricted to commercial motorcycles, alongside existing signage that prohibits heavy vehicles and trucks from using high-speed lanes.
Violations will result in penalties:
Dh500 for the first offence
Dh700 for the second offence
Permit suspension upon a third violation
Additionally, riders caught exceeding 100km/h on roads with speed limits of 100km/h or above will face fines of Dh200 for the first offence, Dh300 for the second, and Dh400 for the third.
The left lane should only be used for overtaking. Failing to give way to faster vehicles in this lane is a traffic violation. If another vehicle approaches from behind, you must move aside safely to allow it to pass.
Dubai Police has warned that driving too slowly can be just as dangerous as exceeding the speed limit. Under federal traffic law, motorists can be fined Dh400 for driving below the minimum speed or for failing to yield to faster-moving vehicles.
While some may consider slow driving a minor issue, it poses serious safety risks. Many accidents occur when vehicles in the left lane move too slowly and fail to give way, forcing others to overtake from the right, a manoeuvre that can easily cause collisions.
To stay safe:
Use right lanes if you’re driving slowly.
Keep left lanes clear for overtaking and faster vehicles.
Signal before changing lanes and always maintain appropriate speed.
When a vehicle doesn’t make way, do not tailgate. Always maintain a safe following distance to reduce the risk of accidents. Tailgating is a traffic offence punishable by a Dh400 fine.
Emergency vehicles such as ambulances and police cars often use the far-left lane on main roads. Drivers must move to the right immediately to give them priority.
Remember: the left lane is only for overtaking and emergency vehicles always have the right of way.
