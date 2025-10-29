Find out when speed limits change and how it affects your drive
Dubai: Drivers in Abu Dhabi may have noticed changing speed limits on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road. Since October 27, 2025, Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) introduced a new variable speed limit system that adjusts speeds in real time to match weather, traffic, and road conditions - part of the emirate’s effort to improve road safety and traffic flow.
The new measure is designed to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety along one of the capital’s busiest roads. Here’s what motorists need to know about how the system works, when the speed limits might change, and how it affects drivers in Abu Dhabi.
A variable speed limit (VSL) system allows authorities to change the posted speed limit on digital signs in real time, depending on traffic or weather conditions.
This means the limit you see on the road may not always be the same. Instead, it will adjust automatically to reflect safer and more efficient driving speeds.
According to Abu Dhabi Mobility, these changes are not meant to slow drivers unnecessarily but to reduce collisions and ease congestion when the road network is under pressure.
Under the new system, the displayed speed limit may be lowered during the following situations:
Adverse weather conditions such as rain, fog, or sandstorms
Peak-hour congestion, when traffic builds up quickly
Major events that affect traffic loads
Roadworks or temporary lane closures
When this happens, the variable speed signs will show the new limit, and motorists must follow it even if they are familiar with the usual posted speed.
Abu Dhabi’s variable speed system works in a similar way to the one already used in Dubai.
In Dubai, when dense fog or rain reduces visibility, authorities (Dubai Police and RTA) lower the limit and display it on the Variable Message Signs (VMS). These signs override the usual fixed limit, meaning drivers must follow the updated speed shown on screen.
Likewise, Abu Dhabi recently used this system to lower the speed limit on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road during a traffic accident to help manage congestion and ensure safety.
Variable speed limits are not new globally, they’ve been in use on European motorways for years to help manage traffic and reduce accidents.
Studies show that VSL systems can:
Reduce rear-end crashes, which are common in heavy or changing traffic
Smooth traffic flow, particularly during congestion
Improve travel time reliability, as fewer sudden stops or accidents occur
They are especially effective on roads with frequent congestion, changing weather conditions, or high accident risk.
The introduction of the new system follows several speed regulation updates earlier this year.
In May 2025, Abu Dhabi Mobility reduced speed limits on two major highways:
Sweihan Road (E20): from 120 km/h to 100 km/h between Abu Dhabi and Sweihan
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11): from 160 km/h to 140 km/h on the stretch linking Abu Dhabi Industrial City to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City
Additionally, the authority officially removed the minimum speed limit on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road (E311).
Previously, motorists could be fined for driving below 120 km/h, but the rule has now been scrapped. Abu Dhabi Mobility said this change improves road safety and helps heavy vehicles move more efficiently between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
For drivers, the key takeaway is that speed limits may now change dynamically on certain Abu Dhabi roads.
