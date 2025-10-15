GOLD/FOREX
UAE traffic alert: Speed limit reduced on Abu Dhabi road after accident

Motorists are urged to adhere to the new speed limits and drive cautiously

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE traffic alert: Speed limit reduced on Abu Dhabi road after accident

Abu Dhabi Police have temporarily lowered the speed limit on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road following a major traffic accident.

The speed restriction has been set at 100 km/h between Al Nof Bridge and Al Aryam Bridge.

Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, adhere to the new limits, and stay alert for changing traffic conditions.

The temporary measure is aimed at ensuring the safety of motorists while emergency services and maintenance teams manage the scene.

