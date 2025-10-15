Motorists are urged to adhere to the new speed limits and drive cautiously
Abu Dhabi Police have temporarily lowered the speed limit on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road following a major traffic accident.
The speed restriction has been set at 100 km/h between Al Nof Bridge and Al Aryam Bridge.
Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, adhere to the new limits, and stay alert for changing traffic conditions.
The temporary measure is aimed at ensuring the safety of motorists while emergency services and maintenance teams manage the scene.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox