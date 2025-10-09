Abu Dhabi Police allow smart-impounded cars to move in emergencies — Here’s how it work

Owners can shift impounded vehicles in emergencies via 24-hour smart tracking system
Abu Dhabi Police have confirmed that owners of vehicles under the Smart Vehicle Impounding system can move their cars in emergency situations, such as fires or any threats to the vehicle’s safety, in coordination with the operations room overseeing the system.
The system allows owners to choose the location of their vehicles, whether near their home or elsewhere in Abu Dhabi or across the UAE. The service costs Dh15 per day. Under normal circumstances, vehicles can be moved within a five-metre radius for maintenance, such as checking tyres or the engine, but driving is not allowed.
Speaking on the “Security and Safety” programme, Lieutenant Colonel Bakhit Fayel Al Rashidi, Head of Violations and Vehicle Impoundment at the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrol Department, highlighted that the system provides 24-hour monitoring and tracking through smart technology.
Previously, vehicles could only be impounded in designated lots, where long-term exposure to heat, humidity, and weather often caused damage. The system allows vehicles to remain under the owner’s supervision and care, whether at home or another chosen location.
The system allows movement within a 10-metre circle, five metres forward and backward, to protect tyres and the engine, but vehicles cannot be used while impounded. The service is accessible via the “TAMM” platform and app. After paying the service fee of Dh15 per day, owners visit a service centre to install the smart device, which is activated until midnight.
The system covers all vehicle types, including light and heavy vehicles, trucks, and buses, and applies to most traffic violations. Benefits include reduced effort and time, minimising damage from traditional impound lots, and allowing routine traffic services while the vehicle remains under the owner’s care.
To use the service, owners must visit a service centre with the vehicle, submit documents including proof of ownership and Emirates ID, pay fines and service fees, have the smart device installed, park the vehicle at the chosen location before midnight, and return the device to a service centre at the end of the impound period.
