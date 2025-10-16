Abu Dhabi drivers get touchless AI-powered free-flow smart parking

Q Mobility, operator of Mawaqif public parking, introduces innovation at GITEX
Abu Dhabi motorists are in for a smoother parking experience thanks to Q Mobility’s latest innovation. The city’s Mawaqif public parking operator unveiled its ‘Zero Barrier AI Parking’ system at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai.
Dubbed ‘Mawaqif Free Flow’, the UAE-made, AI-powered solution offers a fully touchless experience. Smart cameras detect vehicle number plates, automated payment systems handle transactions, and real-time traffic management connects public and private parking areas.
So, residents and visitors can now enjoy a contactless exit. The system is fully solar-powered underlining Q Mobility’s commitment to sustainability. By 2026, the system is expected to integrate with Darb Wallet for even smoother payments.
In a move to expand smart mobility and social inclusion, Q Mobility also signed two MoUs with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and the Dubai Digital Authority, aimed at enhancing collaboration and advancing next-generation digital services.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox