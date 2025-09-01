GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi deploys smart traffic signals with AI cameras

AI-driven system regulates vehicle flow, easing congestion and enhancing urban mobility

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
During peak periods, the system limits vehicle entry, while increasing it when traffic is light
During peak periods, the system limits vehicle entry, while increasing it when traffic is light
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport has activated a smart traffic signal system (ramp metering) to manage vehicle flow at seven main entrances to Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, positioning Abu Dhabi among the leading cities to implement this advanced technology.

The smart system uses sensors and AI-powered cameras to monitor traffic in real time, automatically adjusting signal timings based on congestion. During peak periods, it limits vehicle entry, while increasing it when traffic is light, improving overall flow and road efficiency.

The seven monitored entry points include Shakhbout bin Sultan Street, Dhafeer Street, Hadbat Al Ghubeina Street (outbound), Salama bint Butti Street, Al Dhafra Street, Rabdan Street, and Umm Yafina Street (inbound).

Dr. Abdulla Hamad Al Ghafeli, Acting Director General of ITC, described the launch as a major milestone in traffic management, noting that AI integration allows precise monitoring and control of traffic, reducing congestion and directly improving quality of life while supporting the sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s transport network.

The initiative is part of a broader series of projects aimed at enhancing mobility, road safety, and meeting the demands of the emirate’s growing population and economy.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The system uses sensors and AI-enabled cameras to monitor traffic flow in real time.

AI-driven smart traffic lights to combat congestion

2m read
Sheikh Zayed Road traffic set to improve with Dubai’s Al Thanya Street upgrades

Dubai unveils plan to ease Sheikh Zayed Road traffic

1m read
No change to speed limits: Abu Dhabi Police clarify Al Ain street rumours

Abu Dhabi Police clarify 100 km/hr speed limit rumours

1m read
Find the latest information on UAE road closures and alternative routes for ongoing infrastructure and metro projects. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

UAE road closures this weekend you need to know

3m read