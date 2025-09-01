Abu Dhabi deploys smart traffic signals with AI cameras

AI-driven system regulates vehicle flow, easing congestion and enhancing urban mobility
Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport has activated a smart traffic signal system (ramp metering) to manage vehicle flow at seven main entrances to Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, positioning Abu Dhabi among the leading cities to implement this advanced technology.
The smart system uses sensors and AI-powered cameras to monitor traffic in real time, automatically adjusting signal timings based on congestion. During peak periods, it limits vehicle entry, while increasing it when traffic is light, improving overall flow and road efficiency.
The seven monitored entry points include Shakhbout bin Sultan Street, Dhafeer Street, Hadbat Al Ghubeina Street (outbound), Salama bint Butti Street, Al Dhafra Street, Rabdan Street, and Umm Yafina Street (inbound).
Dr. Abdulla Hamad Al Ghafeli, Acting Director General of ITC, described the launch as a major milestone in traffic management, noting that AI integration allows precise monitoring and control of traffic, reducing congestion and directly improving quality of life while supporting the sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s transport network.
The initiative is part of a broader series of projects aimed at enhancing mobility, road safety, and meeting the demands of the emirate’s growing population and economy.
