Legal rules, privacy concerns, and using dashcam footage to dispute traffic fines
Dubai: If you have a dashcam and want to know if you can use the footage to dispute a traffic fine, the answer is yes, it is legal in the UAE. Police authorities have previously clarified that while installing a dashcam is not illegal, motorists need to be aware of laws surrounding privacy violations.
Previously, Sharjah Police stated that dashcams help in disputing traffic fine violation cases. However, you must ensure that you do not violate a person’s right to privacy by posting pictures and videos online, as this can result in jail time and heavy monetary fines under the UAE’s cybercrimes law, penal code, and copyright law.
Motorists using dashcams could be in direct violation of privacy rules if they misuse recorded footage. Some cars are manufactured with built-in dashcams, while other drivers purchase them online or from digital device markets. According to police authorities, placing a dashboard camera helps both motorists and traffic police, as long as it is used to film the road ahead and to help determine fault and liability in motor vehicle accidents.
Dashcam footage can be used in traffic dispute cases. Authorities can validate recorded footage and use it as evidence in accident investigations. However, not every video recorded by a dashcam is considered valid evidence. The footage must be clear and show the incident accurately.
While owning a dashcam is not illegal in the UAE, filming someone without their permission could be considered an invasion of privacy and land the owner in legal trouble. Article 378 of the UAE Penal Code stipulates that a person shall be punished by detention and fined if they violate an individual's privacy by recording them without consent.
Recorded videos can serve as evidence for police and insurance companies, helping authorities save time in solving traffic disputes. Dashcams can capture drivers breaking traffic rules, which can then be reported and followed up by the police.
Motorists are encouraged to appeal against traffic fines if they believe they were issued in error and have supporting evidence. Drivers can contest a fine if they believe there is a mistake. Prosecutors will summon the driver and check radars or surveillance cameras in the area to verify the offence, according to Dubai Police in 2021.
Abu Dhabi: You can file a traffic fine dispute by visiting the Abu Dhabi Police e-complaints portal: cas.adpolice.gov.ae. The traffic department will then review your complaint and may call you for further information. If the fine was issued incorrectly, it will be reversed by the department.
Dubai: To raise an appeal against a fine, you can visit the General Directorate of Traffic headquarters in Al Barsha or the nearest police station and request to file a complaint. You can also object to the traffic fine online through the Dubai Public Prosecution website (www.dxbpp.gov.ae) under the ‘Object a Traffic Violation’ category.
Other Emirates (Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah): You can contest a traffic fine with the Ministry of Interior through their MOI app. Click here to find out more.
This article was published on April 2, 2025 and has been updated since.
