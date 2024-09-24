Article 44 of the Federal Cybercrimes Law (Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021) - Disclosure of Secrets and Violation of Privacy

Shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than Dh150,000 and no more than Dh500,000, or either of these two penalties, whoever uses a computer network, electronic information system, or information technology means with the intent of attacking the privacy of a person or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals without consent and in other than authorised cases by law, in one of the following ways:

1. Eavesdropping, interception, recording, communication, transmission or disclosure of conversations, communications or audio or video materials.

2. Taking photographs of others at any public or private place or preparing, communicating, exposing, copying or keeping electronic images thereof.

3. Spreading news, electronic images, photographs, footages, comments, data or information, even if true and correct, to harm such person.

4. Taking, communication or publication of photographs of the casualties, dead persons or victims of accidents or disasters without permission or consent of the concerned persons.

5. Tracking, detecting, disclosing, exposing, copying or keeping data of geographical sites of third parties.

Anyone who uses an electronic information system or any means of information technology to make any modification or manipulation of a recording, image or scene, with the intent to defame or offend another person shall also be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh250,000 and no more than Dh500,000, or one of these two penalties.