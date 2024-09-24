Dubai: Want to install a dash cam but not sure if it is legal? It is important to understand what the UAE’s laws and regulations are when it comes to using cameras in public places and in this guide we will break down how you can use a dash cam and what are the regulations you should be aware of.
What is a dash cam?
A dash cam is short for ‘dashboard camera’, which allows you to record the front view while driving. These are used by videography enthusiasts to record road trips or regular motorists to keep a record of any accident or incident they may get involved in.
While normally dashcams come with a front view lens, some may also be a ‘two-channel/dual channel’ or ‘three-channel’ dashcam, which allows you to record the front and rear view from the car, as well as inside the car.
You can purchase one online or at an auto parts shops in your neighbourhood.
Are dash cams legal?
Police authorities in the UAE have previously clarified that while installing a dash cam is not illegal, motorists need to be aware of laws surrounding privacy violations.
As reported by Gulf News last year, Captain Suad Al Sheiba, director of traffic awareness branch at Sharjah Police Traffic and Patrol Department, said that dashcams help in cases where a motorist deliberately causes a crash.
What you do need to ensure is that you do not violate a person’s right to privacy by posting pictures and videos online, as it can result in jail time and heavy monetary fines under the UAE’s cybercrimes law, penal code as well as copyright law. Such pictures and videos can only be used to reach out directly to the police and report an incident or accident, through official channels like ‘We are all police’ or the Al Ameen service.
1. Eavesdropping, interception, recording, communication, transmission or disclosure of conversations, communications or audio or video materials.
2. Taking photographs of others at any public or private place or preparing, communicating, exposing, copying or keeping electronic images thereof.
3. Spreading news, electronic images, photographs, footages, comments, data or information, even if true and correct, to harm such person.
4. Taking, communication or publication of photographs of the casualties, dead persons or victims of accidents or disasters without permission or consent of the concerned persons.
5. Tracking, detecting, disclosing, exposing, copying or keeping data of geographical sites of third parties.
Anyone who uses an electronic information system or any means of information technology to make any modification or manipulation of a recording, image or scene, with the intent to defame or offend another person shall also be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh250,000 and no more than Dh500,000, or one of these two penalties.
To know more about the laws that you should follow when recording videos outdoors, read our guide here.