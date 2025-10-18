Abu Dhabi launches smart system to catch misuse of PoD parking

Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Q Mobility to enhance Darb, Mawaqif
Abu Dhabi has launched a new smart system to ensure people of determination (PoD) have easy access to their designated parking spaces.
The People of Determination Parking Permit Inquiry System was developed by the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, in collaboration with Q Mobility – the entity providing sustainable and integrated smart mobility solutions in Abu Dhabi.
The new electronic system can verify vehicles parked in PoD-designated spaces and detect any unauthorised use. It ensures that these parking spots are used exclusively by authorised permit holders. The initiative will be rolled out across all locations, including private properties such as malls, hospitals, and commercial complexes, to guarantee easy and equitable access for people of determination.
Inspectors or authorised staff can enter a vehicle’s plate number, and the system will instantly display whether the car has a valid PoD parking permit. The system enables relevant entities to manage parking operations more efficiently, enhancing accessibility and providing a smoother user experience.
During GITEX Global, the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Q Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop and enhance the Mawaqif and Darb services for people of determination.
The agreement leverages advanced technological systems tailored to individual needs, delivering a more seamless and flexible user experience. It supports Abu Dhabi’s vision of a fully inclusive city, promoting independence for people of determination and enabling them to benefit from innovative digital solutions that simplify daily life.
Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said the partnership reflects the leadership’s vision of building a fully inclusive society.
“This initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to smart services that address the needs of POD, providing them with a supportive and sustainable environment that ensures quality of life and independence. The Organization continues to work with its partners to strengthen digital inclusion and make technology a tool for empowerment, not a limitation.”
Al Humaidan noted that the organisation is working with government and private partners, using AI and assistive technologies to speed up digital services and make them more accessible and efficient for everyone in the community
Mohamed Hussein Karmastaji, CEO of Q Mobility – the entity providing sustainable and integrated smart mobility solutions – reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions for all members of society.
“Through this partnership, we aim to empower people of determination to fully benefit from our services with ease and safety, reflecting our commitment to building a more inclusive and sustainable city.”
