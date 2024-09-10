Dubai: A city's prominence is determined by various factors, including its living and working spaces, transportation infrastructure, cultural attractions, and recreational facilities. An essential component of urban livability is the efficiency of its road network. Well-built and managed roads contribute significantly to smooth traffic flow and overall quality of life. As cities expand and modernize, their transportation systems must adapt to accommodate growing populations and demands.

World-class infrastructure

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have successfully developed world-class transportation infrastructure, prioritizing connectivity and efficiency. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has played a pivotal role in driving the city's infrastructure development. This investment in transportation has not only improved the lives of residents but has also attracted investors seeking opportunities in the region. The successful IPOs of Salik, Dubai Taxi Co., and Parkin on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) demonstrate the strong investor interest in the UAE's infrastructure sector.

In Abu Dhabi, the newly formed Q Mobility company aims to enhance transportation services through smart mobility solutions. Its immediate focus will be on optimizing the city's toll gates (DARB) and parking system (Mawaqif). By streamlining operations, increasing transparency, and maximizing revenue generation, Q Mobility will contribute to the overall value of these assets. According to Tony Hallside, CEO of STP Partners, well-managed and consolidated assets are more attractive to investors due to their predictable cash flows and growth potential.

“In the broader context, potentially monetizing such hard assets can also open up opportunities for Abu Dhabi to reinvest in other infrastructure projects, further boosting the city's financial and urban development landscape,” said Hallside.

DARB toll gates

Q Mobility's priorities include leveraging existing toll gates and parking systems through advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence. For example, drivers passing through toll gates could receive personalized marketing offers based on their location and time of day. Such targeted promotions could enhance the user experience and generate additional revenue.

The DARB toll gate system, introduced in 2021, comprises eight toll gates located at key bridges in Abu Dhabi. The Mawaqif parking system, established in 2009, offers structured, digital parking facilities throughout the city. The consolidation of these systems under a single management company is expected to positively impact asset valuation. As of 2021, over 3.4 million vehicles used DARB toll gates annually, representing 22.5% of the total trips. Mawaqif charges Dh2 per hour for public parking and operates seven multi-storey car parks with a total of 3,788 parking spaces.

ADQ investment holding company

“The consolidation of Abu Dhabi’s toll gate and parking systems under a single management company may have a positive impact on asset valuation,” said Arun Leslie, Chief Market Analyst at Century Financial.