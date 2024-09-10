Dubai: A newly created entity - Q Mobility - will manage, operate and develop the Abu Dhabi toll system ‘DARB’ and the Abu Dhabi parking system ‘Mawaqif’.

The entity, part of the Abu Dhabi investment powerhouse ADQ, will operate under the regulatory supervision of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility).

Q Mobility's other key operational role will be to 'enhance transportation services through smart mobility solutions'.

The Abu Dhabi toll system DARB has been operational since 2021 and manages eight gates in the city. These are situated at the primary bridges across the city. The Mawaqif parking system, established in 2009, offers vehicle owners with fully digitized public parking facilities in Abu Dhabi.

ADQ's massive transportation focused portfolio Q Mobility will be integrated into ADQ’s transport and logistics portfolio, which includes Abu Dhabi Airports, AD Ports Group, Etihad Airways, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Etihad Rail.

A single operator to manage these assets would make operational sense, say analysts, and also help fast-track developing future-focused expansion of the city’s urban landscape. "This is also about a possible monetising a city's hard infrastructure and transportation-related assets," said an analyst. "We have seen Dubai's RTA do this successfully, with Salik, Dubai Taxi and Parkin."

For ADQ, this is a natural progression. "By bringing together assets from across the entire value chain, ADQ aims to develop cluster ecosystems and support the growth of portfolio companies by harnessing their strengths and creating long-term value," said a statement.