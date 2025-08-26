GOLD/FOREX
UAE motorists alert: Abu Dhabi Police clarify speed limit remains 100 km/h on Al Ain street

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have dismissed rumours circulating on social media about changes to the speed limit on Nahyan Al Awwal Street in the Zakhir area of Al Ain.

In a statement posted online, the police confirmed that the street’s speed limit remains at 100 km/hr, and motorists should continue to follow the existing regulations.

Authorities urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate traffic updates and avoid spreading unverified information.

