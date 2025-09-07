GOLD/FOREX
Dh1,000 fine, 10 black points for ignoring school bus ‘STOP’ arm, Abu Dhabi Police remind

Motorists must maintain a minimum distance of five metres, say police

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to come to a complete stop when the side ‘STOP’ arm of school buses is extended, in both directions, and to maintain a minimum distance of five metres.

The reminder, highlighted in the awareness series ‘Darab Al Salama 2,’ aims to ensure the safety of students while boarding or leaving school buses.

Police warned that drivers who fail to comply will face a fine of Dh1,000 and 10 black points.

Authorities stressed the importance of full cooperation from all road users to protect students and support safer school transport.

