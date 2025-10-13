Find out how rainy roads in the UAE can cost you thousands in fines and black points
Dubai: Most parts of the UAE experienced heavy clouds and rain over the weekend, with some areas seeing light rainfall. This unstable weather pattern is expected to continue on Monday, October 13, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Due to wet roads and heavy rain, police authorities have issued traffic alerts, as driving in such conditions can be distracting, dangerous, and may result in traffic fines. Here are key rain-related fines to keep you and others safe on the road:
Fine: Dh800, four black points
It may be tempting to capture the rare UAE rainfall but police strictly prohibit using phones while driving or taking or publishing photos while driving. Taking pictures of accidents or victims carries harsher penalties, including six months in jail or fines between Dh150,000 and Dh500,000, or both.
In 2024, Abu Dhabi Police highlighted eating while driving as one of the most dangerous habits, alongside mobile phone use, which remains the leading cause of distracted driving incidents. Even a brief lapse in attention can cause swerving, delayed reactions, or missed signals, endangering all road users
Fine: Dh1,000, six black points
The UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) updated Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 in 2024 to improve traffic safety during emergencies, including flooded valleys.
Extreme weather can quickly escalate in seasonal valleys and wadis, with rising water levels posing serious risks. Police authorites and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) advise motorists to avoid mountainous and desert areas during heavy rain.
This fine is aimed at preventing people from visiting or gathering near flooded areas and dams.
Fine: Dh2,000, 23 black points, 60-day vehicle impoundment
4. Obstructing Authorities During Emergencies
Fine: Dh1,000, four black points, 60-day vehicle impoundment
Obstructing traffic, ambulance, or rescue operations during emergencies, disasters, rains, or floods is a serious offence.
During heavy rain, police advise motorists to reduce speed, often communicated via official social media channels and Variable Message Signs (VMS). VMS alerts take priority over posted speed limits and inform drivers about accidents, congestion, construction, or adverse weather.
Exceeding the adjusted speed limit can result in fines. For instance:
Driving 20km/h over the limit: Dh300 fine
Driving over 80km/h above the limit: Dh3,000 fine, 23 black points, 60-day impoundment
Fine: Dh500, four black points
Using hazard lights while driving is unsafe in low visibility, as all four indicators turn on, making it impossible to signal lane changes. Only use hazard lights when stationary or in a breakdown situation. If visibility is extremely poor, pull over safely until conditions improve.
Fine: Dh400
Failing to indicate lane changes in poor visibility or wet conditions is highly dangerous. Police regularly run awareness campaigns to improve driving behaviour across the UAE.
