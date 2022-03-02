Dubai: Taking pictures of injured or dead people in accidents and disasters in the UAE is a crime punishable by six months in jail or a fine between Dh150,000 and Dh500,000, or both, according to the recently amended UAE Cybercrime Law.

The new law, which came into effect on January 2, 2022, addresses the issue of taking pictures or videos of victims at accident sites and posting or sending such pictures. Lawyer Mohammed Al Najar told Gulf News that Article 44 of Law No. 34 of 2021 has added a paragraph to punish people who take such pictures.

Mohammed Al Najar “As the world is living in the digital era, the Emirati legislators were aware of having specific articles to punish certain behaviours such as taking pictures of injured or dead people in accidents or disasters,” said Al Najar. “Additionally, posting or sending the pictures without permission from the concerned authority is punishable by law.”

Al Najar added that the punishment is for breaching the privacy of people.

“Using any communication means like mobile phones or websites to breach the privacy of people is forbidden in the UAE. Taking pictures of others in public or private places is a breach of privacy of a person or family without their permission.”

He said the same punishment can be implemented on anyone recording, broadcasting, or intercepting audio clips, communication or chats between others as it breaches their privacy.

Editing images

According to the new amendment, anyone using mobile phones, computers or online means to modify or edit a clip or a picture of another person to defame him or her will be punished by the law.

“This act will land the person in jail for a minimum of one year and a fine between Dh250,000 to Dh500,000, or both penalties,” he said.

The new Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 has introduced major amendments to Federal Law 5 of 2012 (Cybercrimes Law) covering crimes committed online. The law aims to enhance community protection against online crimes committed through the use of networks and information technology platforms, protecting public sector websites and databases, combat the spread of rumours and misleading or fake news.

Digital stalkers

According to the new law, anyone tracking and saving the locations of others online, or to reveal the locations to others, shall be punished by up to six months in jail and a fine between Dh150,000 and Dh500,000, or both punishments.