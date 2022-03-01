Dubai: The Criminal Investigation Department of the General Command of Sharjah Police has solved a murder case in which a man of Asian origin in his 40s was killed. Some of the victim’s body parts were found dumped in a trash can.
The perpetrator was arrested within 12 hour after identification of the victim.
A waste management company working in the emirate first alerted the police about the discovery of body parts of an unidentified person. Specialised teams from Sharjah Police then reached the spot and sifted through more than 1,500 tonnes of garbage, searching for more body parts.
The investigators managed to identify the victim as a man in his 40s, who was employed as a driver with an establishment in Sharjah.
Colonel Omar Bou Al-Zoud, Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation in Sharjah Police, said the detectives found out that the victim and the murderer belonged to the same nationality.
The arrested person later confessed to committing the crime and revealed that the murder was committed over personal disputes. The case was referred to Public Prosecution for further legal procedure.
Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the efficiency of the investigating officers who arrested the suspect within 12 hours after determining the identity of the murder victim.