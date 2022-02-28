Fujairah: The Fujairah Misdemeanours Court has fined a person Dh50,000 for making 15 phone calls to a police station and using foul language.

Court records said a phone call was made to Al Madina police station in Fujairah by the accused, saying his belongings were at the residence of an acquaintance. He said he wanted a police patrol to help him retrieve his belongings.

The policeman, who received the calls, mentioned to him all the procedures regarding registering a report in order to retrieve his belongings, but the accused did not pay heed and kept calling. He made a total of 15 calls.

With each call, the accused used foul language while the policeman who received the call continued to inform him of the procedures that must be followed in the case.

His incessant calls caused an obstruction in responding to other people’s calls.

Caller arrested

The accused was arrested and brought to the police station. The acquaintance whom the accused filed a complaint against was summoned to inquire about the accused’s belongings, but he said there was nothing belonging to him in his apartment.

It then became clear to the police that the caller was in a good condition. He was asked to undergo a medical examination, but he did not respond and initially refused to go to the hospital in order to give a sample for alcohol testing. He also refused to be examined by a doctor specialised in testing for alcohol in the breath.

In the evidence report and following the Public Prosecution’s investigations, the accused admitted he had made “around eight calls” to the police station in order to complain against an acquaintance so that he could take back belongings left in his apartment.

High blood pressure

By looking at the accused’s emergency examination form, in which it was stated that he was brought to the hospital emergency department, it was found that he had high blood pressure while the result of the alcohol test was negative. But he refused to stay in the hospital and left.

During the trial, the accused denied the accusations against him but admitted that he had contacted a government agency to report that his belongings had been taken.

The court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to a fine of Dh50,000, with an obligation to pay the lawsuit fees of Dh50.