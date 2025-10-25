UAE traffic alert: Speed limit reduced in Abu Dhabi after accident

Authorities confirmed that the speed limit on this stretch has been reduced to 80 km/hr to enhance road safety and prevent further incidents.

Motorists have been urged to comply with the updated speed regulations and drive carefully, especially along this busy route.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.