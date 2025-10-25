UAE traffic alert: Speed limit reduced in Abu Dhabi after accident

Motorists are urged to adhere to the new speed limits and drive cautiously
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have reactivated the speed reduction system on Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed road, following a recent traffic accident.
Authorities confirmed that the speed limit on this stretch has been reduced to 80 km/hr to enhance road safety and prevent further incidents.
Motorists have been urged to comply with the updated speed regulations and drive carefully, especially along this busy route.
