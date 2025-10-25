GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

UAE traffic alert: Speed limit reduced in Abu Dhabi after accident

Motorists are urged to adhere to the new speed limits and drive cautiously

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE traffic alert: Speed limit reduced in Abu Dhabi after accident

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have reactivated the speed reduction system on Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed road, following a recent traffic accident.

Authorities confirmed that the speed limit on this stretch has been reduced to 80 km/hr to enhance road safety and prevent further incidents.

Call for cautious driving

Motorists have been urged to comply with the updated speed regulations and drive carefully, especially along this busy route.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Authority urged motorists to cooperate and strictly follow the displayed limits.

Variable speed limits activated on key Abu Dhabi road

1m read
Traffic alert: Expect delays on key Dubai routes

Traffic alert: Expect delays on key Dubai routes

2m read
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Witkoff and Kushner.

Sheikh Tahnoon, US envoys discuss Gaza ceasefire

1m read
Speed limit reduced on Abu Dhabi road after accident

Speed limit reduced on Abu Dhabi road after accident

1m read