UAE traffic alert: Rush-hour gridlock hits key routes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Traffic in the capital, Abu Dhabi, is heavy but generally more flowing compared to Dubai's primary commuter routes. Typical peak-hour congestion is evident on the major bridges, specifically the Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqta Bridge, as inbound traffic from surrounding areas converges into the capital. Motorists are still advised to exercise caution and factor in extra travel time on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10), even though the scheduled roadworks towards the Corniche were due to be completed, as residual delays are common during peak hours. Alternative routes like Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street (E12) and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street should be considered for a potentially smoother journey into the city centre.