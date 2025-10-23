UAE traffic alert: Rush-hour gridlock hits key routes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Live Google Maps data confirms traffic congestion across major roads in the UAE
Dubai: Today the morning rush hour is causing significant, specific gridlock across key commuting corridors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Real-time traffic analysis confirms that drivers must anticipate substantial delays on the main highways. All motorists should check a live navigation tool and plan for extended journey times.
The congestion is particularly severe on the main feeder roads into the city. Commuters travelling inbound towards Dubai are facing extreme delays on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611). On the E311, stop-start traffic is reported from the Sharjah border, with prolonged slowdowns continuing through the Muhaisnah and Mirdif areas. There is also specific obstruction and heavy tailbacks reported on the E311 before the Manama Street Bridge exit heading towards Sharjah.
Within the city, the primary highway, Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), is experiencing heavy slowdowns, with the worst conditions observed along the central stretch. Traffic is crawling between the World Trade Centre area and Dubai Marina. Furthermore, Al Khail Road is seeing significant bottlenecks, particularly near the access points for the Dubai Festival City and where traffic converges near the Business Bay Corridor. Drivers heading into Downtown Dubai should consider using the Metro Red Line to bypass the worst of the congestion.
Traffic in the capital, Abu Dhabi, is heavy but generally more flowing compared to Dubai's primary commuter routes. Typical peak-hour congestion is evident on the major bridges, specifically the Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqta Bridge, as inbound traffic from surrounding areas converges into the capital. Motorists are still advised to exercise caution and factor in extra travel time on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10), even though the scheduled roadworks towards the Corniche were due to be completed, as residual delays are common during peak hours. Alternative routes like Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street (E12) and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street should be considered for a potentially smoother journey into the city centre.
