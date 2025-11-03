UAE traffic alert: Severe rush hour gridlock hits major highways

Motorists are urged to stay alert and drive with caution in the affected area
Dubai: The morning rush hour on Monday, November 3, 2025, is significantly impacting commutes across the UAE, with heavy congestion reported on major routes connecting the emirates. Real-time traffic analysis confirms substantial slowdowns and high volume, particularly for those travelling into Dubai for work. Motorists should anticipate extended journey times and are strongly advised to check live navigation tools and plan for alternate routes to minimise delays.
The primary congestion challenge is concentrated on the inbound routes from the emirates of Sharjah and Ajman towards Dubai. Commuters are facing acute delays on both the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611). On the E311, traffic is moving at a prolonged stop-and-go pace from the Sharjah border, with bottlenecks extending through the Muhaisnah and Mirdif areas of Dubai.
Similar delays are affecting traffic streams originating from Ajman and the northern emirates like Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain that merge onto these two critical highways. Drivers should also be aware of the new traffic regulations regarding dedicated lanes for trucks and delivery bikes, which are now being strictly enforced in Sharjah and may be contributing to initial flow adjustments.
Within Dubai's city limits, key highways are operating at severely reduced speed due to the sheer volume of vehicles. Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) is experiencing heavy congestion, notably in the central corridor between the World Trade Centre and extending to the Dubai Marina area. Al Khail Road (E44) is also bottlenecked, particularly near access points to Dubai Festival City and where it approaches the Business Bay Corridor.
The industrial and residential areas of Al Quoz and Al Barsha are under pressure, with high vehicle density causing localised slowdowns and impacting feeder roads connecting to the main expressways. All motorists are urged to strictly adhere to the dynamic speed signs for enhanced road safety.
