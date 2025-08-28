Meet the Emirati women powering Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s future

Exceptional talents are driving a Saadiyat Island cultural landmark
As anticipation builds for the opening of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi in the Saadiyat Cultural District, a team of Emirati women is helping shape one of the world’s most ambitious cultural institutions. Their roles span curation, commissions, acquisitions, and design, and together they represent a new generation of leaders redefining the UAE’s artistic landscape while honouring its heritage.
As the UAE marks Emirati Women’s Day, this trailblazing team is driving the vision of the museum, showcasing leadership, creativity, and cultural pride.
With Emirati and Honduran heritage, Sara brings a multicultural lens to her curatorial work, highlighting empathy, representation, and accessibility.
“This duality helps me build bridges with artists and collaborators we work with, whether they are from the Gulf, Latin America, or beyond, and to find common ground across very different lived experiences,” she said, noting that contemporary art should spark connection rather than feel distant, shaping spaces where visitors feel a sense of belonging.
Sara sees Emirati women as “storytellers, innovators, and change-makers” who are shaping the future of arts and culture.
A graduate of NYU Abu Dhabi’s Visual Arts programme, Fatima works closely with artists to bring commissioned pieces to life, introducing them to Abu Dhabi’s culture and heritage. “As a young Emirati woman, I bring a perspective shaped by both my roots and my generation,” she said, pointing out an “eye-opening” experience when she saw a prototype for an artwork come to life.
Her journey has been one of confidence-building, turning initial self-doubt into leadership. “Through this role, I’ve been pushed to lead, make decisions, and embrace the learning process, even through mistakes.”
For Mariam, who grew up in Al Ain, art is a “bridge” between cultures and a “way to preserve and share stories”.
Inspired by childhood museum visits with her father, she now plays a pivotal role in shaping the museum’s acquisitions. She values balancing tradition with innovation, ensuring diverse narratives are represented.
Mariam sees Emirati women as “storytellers” who both safeguard heritage and reinterpret it for the future, contributing to a cultural dialogue that resonates globally.
“We carry depth, sensitivity, and pride in where we come from, while also having the courage to push boundaries and embrace innovation.”
For an artist with a background in teaching, joining the museum felt like a “natural step” for Wadeema. “I was inspired by the chance to contribute to a landmark institution that reflects the UAE’s growing role in the global art world.”
Wadeema sees Emirati women as central figures bridging local narratives with international audiences. “I bring a perspective that is both rooted in tradition and open to the contemporary,” she said, speaking about supporting the behind-the-scenes work for incoming artworks. “It’s empowering to know that my role contributes to shaping the cultural legacy of the UAE.”
As an Emirati engineer with more than two decades of experience, Laila has always been the reference point for technical solutions related to the local climate, cultural heritage, and even the protocol for dealing with Emirati visitors to various building facilities. She has worked closely with art curators to prepare the technical and engineering aspects of the exhibition spaces in the dedicated halls.
“I believe that the presence of an Emirati element in unique and distinguished projects such as Guggenheim Abu Dhabi always adds a special sparkle to their success,” Laila added.
