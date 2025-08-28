Meet the Emirati women powering Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s future

As an Emirati engineer with more than two decades of experience, Laila has always been the reference point for technical solutions related to the local climate, cultural heritage, and even the protocol for dealing with Emirati visitors to various building facilities. She has worked closely with art curators to prepare the technical and engineering aspects of the exhibition spaces in the dedicated halls.

“I believe that the presence of an Emirati element in unique and distinguished projects such as Guggenheim Abu Dhabi always adds a special sparkle to their success,” Laila added.