Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that Saadiyat Cultural District, along with its cultural institutions, is on track for completion in 2025.

The current construction progress of the soon-to-open institutions in Saadiyat Cultural District stands at 76 per cent.

Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, will celebrate the nation’s history and culture, as well as honour the legacy of the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, art space teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will take visitors on an exploration that will “transcend the limits of their imagination”.

It will be joined by the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which will include a research and teaching institution that will take visitors on a 13.8 billion-year journey through the story of our universe and our planet.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be a museum celebrating art from the 1960s to the present.

Saadiyat Cultural District pays homage to the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, who defined the cultural agenda and unveiled the history of the UAE to the world through archaeological excavations and findings. This legacy began with the establishment of Al Ain Museum, the first museum in the UAE, which opened in 1971. This was followed with the inauguration of the Cultural Foundation in 1981.

Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Saadiyat Cultural District embodies cultural hope. The district will convey a message of cultural diversity that will become more powerful over time, creating global connections, inspiring cultural exchange, and fostering new ways of thinking to support the region, the global South and the world. Saadiyat Cultural District is somewhere people can come to learn from the past, understand our present and focus on our future.”

The District is already the home of Louvre Abu Dhabi, which since opening in 2017 has welcomed 5 million visitors. Nearby, Berklee Abu Dhabi offers performing arts and educational programmes throughout the year.

Manarat Al Saadiyat meanwhile is home to Abu Dhabi Art and Culture Summit Abu Dhabi.