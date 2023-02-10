Tranquil and idyllic beaches, luxurious resorts, captivating natural surroundings, a thriving wild and marine life and a vibrant culture and entertainment scene have all come together to make Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi the Middle East’s best beach destination once again. For the 11th consecutive year, the World Travel Awards has named Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi the Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination.
“It is no secret that Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has a well-deserved reputation as one of the most beautiful beaches in the Middle East, further cemented by the World Travel Award for Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination for 11 years in a row,” says Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, which manages Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi. “With expansive white sandy beaches, we welcome guests and their families to relax, unwind and experience all that Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has to offer. This truly is a place to revitalise your senses and nourish your soul.”
A 15-minute drive from downtown Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island has many luxurious beaches to choose from. Start your journey by exploring Saadiyat Beach Club located along the serene shores of the Arabian Gulf. This lifestyle spot offers the ultimate luxury experience with tranquil settings, fine dining restaurants, and an outdoor swimming pool. As the sun sets, unwind in a private cabana or lounge on the beach where playful bottlenose dolphins make frequent appearances.
If you are looking to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, Kai Beach, nestled in the heart of Saadiyat Island, will transport you to a dreamlike setting where you can rest, reconnect and rejuvenate. For a picturesque view of the glittering waters of the Arabian Gulf, stop by the Soul Beach, located at Mamsha Al Saadiyat.
To complement the ultimate beach experience with lush greens and tranquil turquoise waters, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi offers a host of five-star resorts. Pick and choose from Jumeriah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and Nurai Island.
A protected haven for wildlife and marine life, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is also where you can spot Arabian gazelles roaming around freely and by the coast, you get to see the endangered hawksbill turtle that seasonally nest on Saadiyat Island’s pristine beach.
You can also immerse yourself in cultural activities at the Cultural District. Manarat Al Saadiyat, a space designed for creative artistic expression, offers interactive exhibitions, art classes and community events and performances all year-round. Architectural marvel Louvre Abu Dhabi features an expansive collection of artworks open to the public.
That’s not all. The award-winning Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a rejuvenating wellness destination too, with premium yoga and wellness offerings. Spas across the island are an innovative, all-encompassing collective of health, fitness and beauty where you can experience the unique blend of sophistication and quality services.