Abu Dhabi: An immersive art space teamLab Phenomena is the latest offering at Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island by 2024, with a temporary exhibition giving residents a preview of the multisensory experience from tomorrow.
teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will become part of the Saadiyat Cultural District, and feature original and constantly changing art and technology by teamLab, a renowned Tokyo-based art collective that creates innovative digital art installations.
Inspiring artists
The project was officially launched on Thursday by Theyab bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court. When complete, the 17,000-square-metre space in a custom-built facility will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a cultural hub, and inspire the next generation of artists, creators and innovators.
Three-week preview
The upcoming facility’s preview at Mamsa Al Saadiyat will open to residents from tomorrow, June 24 until July 17.
During the launch, Theyab bin Mohamed was accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Saood Al Hosani, DCT Abu Dhabi undersecretary, Saleh Al Geziry, director general for tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, Toshiyuki Inoko, founder of teamLab, and Takashi Kudo, teamLab communications director.
Environmental phenomenon
For the teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi concept, DCT Abu Dhabi has partnered with Miral, island master developer, to develop the architecture and facilities. Construction on the project is due to complete in 2024.
The facility will be located between Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, representing a bridge between history, culture and creativity.
Visitors will be invited to open their minds, and embark on a journey through teamLab’s new concept of environmental phenomena, which offers novel perspectives on the world. The featured artworks, which will be created through an extensive experimentation process, will be shaped by changing environments.
Exclusive architecture
The facility’s architecture has been exclusively designed, and will provide artworks with an environment in which to evolve freely and organically while also offering unique experiences to each visitor.
teamLab’s members and ultra-technologists include artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians and architects, and they have already created art for global institutions like the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, and the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney. Officials said the Abu Dhabi offering will similarly feature art and experiences unique to the UAE.
Sparking curiosity
“Curiosity and imagination are at the core of who we are as human beings, sparking all our discoveries, inventions and innovations through the millennia. Sitting at the intersection of art, technology, nature and high-tech fantasy, the Saadiyat Cultural District’s teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will offer a world of boundless wonder and creativity to all who visit, encouraging the new perspectives that are so essential to a thriving future … Providing a journey which will trigger the senses, nurture curiosity, spark imagination, and awaken a thirst for knowledge, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi fully supports our commitment to inspire a new generation of innovators and creators in the emirate and beyond,” Al Mubarak said.