Abu Dhabi: An immersive art space teamLab Phenomena is the latest offering at Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island by 2024, with a temporary exhibition giving residents a preview of the multisensory experience from tomorrow.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will become part of the Saadiyat Cultural District, and feature original and constantly changing art and technology by teamLab, a renowned Tokyo-based art collective that creates innovative digital art installations.

Inspiring artists

The project was officially launched on Thursday by Theyab bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court. When complete, the 17,000-square-metre space in a custom-built facility will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a cultural hub, and inspire the next generation of artists, creators and innovators.

Three-week preview

The upcoming facility’s preview at Mamsa Al Saadiyat will open to residents from tomorrow, June 24 until July 17.

During the launch, Theyab bin Mohamed was accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Saood Al Hosani, DCT Abu Dhabi undersecretary, Saleh Al Geziry, director general for tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, Toshiyuki Inoko, founder of teamLab, and Takashi Kudo, teamLab communications director.

Theyab bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, at the launching ceremony of teamLab Phenomena.

Environmental phenomenon

For the teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi concept, DCT Abu Dhabi has partnered with Miral, island master developer, to develop the architecture and facilities. Construction on the project is due to complete in 2024.

The facility will be located between Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, representing a bridge between history, culture and creativity.

Visitors will be invited to open their minds, and embark on a journey through teamLab’s new concept of environmental phenomena, which offers novel perspectives on the world. The featured artworks, which will be created through an extensive experimentation process, will be shaped by changing environments.

Exclusive architecture

The facility’s architecture has been exclusively designed, and will provide artworks with an environment in which to evolve freely and organically while also offering unique experiences to each visitor.

teamLab’s members and ultra-technologists include artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians and architects, and they have already created art for global institutions like the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, and the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney. Officials said the Abu Dhabi offering will similarly feature art and experiences unique to the UAE.

Sparking curiosity