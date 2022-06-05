1 of 12
As Indian stars streamed into the Abu Dhabi venue of IIFA Awards 2022, the green carpet served strong fashion throughout the night. From traditional outfits and inspiration to full-on ball gowns and structured pieces, the awards night saw stars pull out all the stops to look and feel their best. Here are some notable looks from the night.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 12
Wearing a sequined six-yard drape for the first time at a gala night, 'Liger' actress Ananya Panday looked a vision in white in a Manish Malhotra saree. She told Gulf News that she had always wanted to wear one to such an event. Saturday night also showcased a performance by Panday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 12
A host of Bollywood celebs opted to wear Michael Cinco, the Dubai-based designer to the stars. 'Mimi' actress, Kriti Sanon turned heads in a strapless gold and lemon-yellow Michael Cinco creation. Her ensemble featured a corseted top with a vibrant lemon yellow trail, which made for the perfect combination. The star also won big during the night’s awards function.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 12
Yet another star wearing the designer was ‘Rockstar’ star Nargis Fakhri . She wore a gown that featured shades of green all over as her gown cascaded from a structured top to a full-bodied skirt, along with embellished strappy sleeves and an embroidered plunging neckline.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 12
Sara Ali Khan looked radiant and graceful in Faraz Manan's traditional ensemble with intricate embroidery all over. Matching heels and accessories completed the inspired look on the star.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 12
Producer and actress Divya Khosla Kumar also wore Michael Cinco, choosing a stunning white dress with a ruffled train for the green carpet.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 12
Abhishek Bacchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought the glitz and glamour from Cannes straight to Abu Dhabi. The power couple twinned in black with Rai Bachchan in a black Rohit Bal outfit with floral accents, while her husband sported a dashing black tux.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 12
Looking dapper in a black suit and bowtie, Vicky Kaushal marked his solo appearance on the green carpet and shared that he missed his actress wife Katrina Kaif. "Life bhaut achi chal rhi hai... sukoon bhari ( Living the best life that is filled with peace). Katrina is very good. I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together," Vicky said. Later in the night he marched off with the Best Actor award for ‘Sardar Udham’.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 12
Wearing a Gaurav Gupta creation, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor also made a bold fashion choice that paid off. The blazer featured quirky sequin detailing ensuing that the star stood out on the green carpet, in the best way possible.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 12
Well-known for her fashion choices, star Tamannaah Bhatia chose a shimmery body-hugging gown complete with dramatic silver extensions starting at the waist.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 12
Debutante Sharvari Wagh was a vision in her intricatly embellished gown that had flashes of black, grey and ivory designed by Abhihsek Sharma's clothing label. Her ensemble was completed by on fleek matching statement ring and earrings.
Image Credit: Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12 of 12
Host Salman Khan made an impressive entry onto the stage - on a bike! THE 'Dabangg' star was in all black.
Image Credit: iNSTA/iifa